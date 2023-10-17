“The real complexity is the diagnosis: we need to be able to carry out the diagnoses in the shortest time possible, in order to support and guarantee people with rare diseases access to therapies”. Thus Annalisa Adani, Vice President and General Manager of Sobi Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, yesterday in Milan, on the sidelines of the first appointment of the ‘Sobi Talk’ series of meetings, dedicated to the alliance between artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence and exploring the possible applications of AI in the field of health and rare diseases.

“Globally – underlines Adani – there are around 300 million people who suffer from a rare disease. Rare diseases, however, are 6-8 thousand and only 5% have a recognized and approved therapy. The magnitude of the problem we are facing to face, therefore, is remarkable. As Sobi our mission is to be on the front line on a daily basis in supporting people with rare diseases, especially in the haematological field with an important focus on haemophilia, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, immune thrombocytopenia and with one eye to the future in the oncology-hematology field. Furthermore – he concludes – we want to create partnerships with clinicians, with associations and with institutions, in order to significantly accelerate access to treatments for people with rare diseases”.