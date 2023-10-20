Raquel Lledó has music in her blood. Her father has accompanied him throughout her life and has encouraged him to start his path in music.

The 21-year-old has inherited all that passion for music from her father. Her time has come to show everything she feels in La Voz 2023.

Raquel was very nervous, but she got on stage ready to show everything she feels.

The talent has surprised with a song in Portuguese, but despite doing it perfectly, she has not managed to convince any of the coaches.

Luis Fonsi, Malú, Antonio Orozco and Malú were a little surprised: “It is difficult to explain this situation,” Antonio Orozco began by saying.

“I think a couple of things have converged: firstly, the taste, the technique and everything has been perfect, but I think we lacked the risk,” he confessed.

I’m sure we’ll see you again Raquel, because talent is worth a lot. We have to keep fighting!

Hayley wins one of Luis Fonsi’s last places

The 37-year-old talent was the first to open the latest La Voz Blind Auditions gala. After an incredible performance, in which he has shown to have an impressive voice, Luis Fonsi has not hesitated to press the button.

Although he was the only coach to turn around, he was the artist she wanted to have on her team, so she couldn’t be happier. Welcome to the Fonsi team!