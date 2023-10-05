Juventus-Turin referee designation changed: Massa chosen after Rapuano had a back problem

The referee of the Mole derby changes. Through an official press release, the AIA (Italian Referees Association) informed of the change of the whistle. Antonio Rapuano, referee initially designated for the derby, is injured and will not be able to take part in the big match. In his place there will be Davide Massa.

the statement

“The Italian Referees Association announces that the referee Antonio Rapuano, initially designated to referee the Juventus-Turin match (scheduled for Saturday 7 October at 6pm), will be replaced by Davide Massa. The change was made necessary following a a back muscle injury”.