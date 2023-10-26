A curious detail related to one of the most popular franchises. We are talking about Super Mario: this time it is related to a peculiar video on the internet.

Super Mario

Apparently, the American rapper Asianae has released his latest song ‘Motion’, which samples Koji Kondo’s Super Mario Bros. theme. Surprisingly, it is not a simple inclusion of sounds, but rather the artist raps over the original music. The video shows Asianae wearing a Mario Kart GP cap, although it also contains controversial content.

It is not clear how long it will be available before Nintendo takes legal action. Currently, the song is on Spotify and other sites in two versions: a clean one and an explicit one. Here you have the video:

