From the art of one-on-one to two different ways of playing Napoli-Milan is also the challenge between the Portuguese and the Georgian, stars of Pioli and Garcia united by the same talent

Leao and Kvaratskhelia experience life differently. Rafa smiles at him, sometimes you can also see her on the pitch. He shows his white teeth as he slips away from his opponents with happiness. Kvicha, on the other hand, is more introverted, almost shadowy, he converges towards the center with his head down to free his right foot and show everyone that behind his obsidian eyes there is a unique talent. Here they are the dribblers of Napoli-Milan, elegant and decisive, two supernovas that shine differently on the same pitch, both born on the borders of the ball.