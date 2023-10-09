The words of the former Giallorossi coach: “Yesterday they played a deadly one-two and then it was difficult to put things right”

Claudio Ranierion the sidelines of the event dedicated to the Scopingo award held inside the CONI hall, he returned to talk about the match lost yesterday against Roma. These are his words:

How did you see Roma yesterday? “Yesterday Roma played a deadly one-two and then it was difficult to put things right. We started well with Rui Patricio who made a great save at the near post. It’s logical that when these champions play at their best, for us is difficult.”

Is it true that Mourinho asked you to fly back with Roma? “Yes, it’s true”.

October 9 – 1.34pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED