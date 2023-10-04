The “Dakarian with the suitcase” (intended as a Malles Moto specialist), wins the Swank Rally in Sardinia. The new adventure of the King of Privates is looming: Dakar with Kove. Regia Trinity China-Italy-France?

October 4, 2023

Colle Braida, October 3. Summer doesn’t give up, and we go on motorbikes. We run, too. You win, too! Do you remember Cesare Zacchetti (pleonastic question)? But yes, the one who, falling from his high chair as a baby instead of dying, acquired the Dakarian superpowers? Pertinent and permanent smile, which not even Petter “Hollywood” Solberg in his best World Cup, Zacchetti has strung together a now plausible and documented series of actions which, if it hadn’t been for the violent percussion of his skull on the hard terracotta of Impruneta that gave him the Super title, would have been considered real feats. Instead of doing the Dakar alone, repairing and bringing help to the “normal”, cynically deriding the difficulties that his friend Iader he did not hesitate to define Dante-like, it is among those experiences that Zacchetti da Colle Braida limits himself to defining adventures, and not even with a capital A.

The last one has for theater Sardinia and is divided into three parts, or acts. The first is the decision to participate. The Swank Rally is a rather particular Rally, brilliant, well made by experts and enthusiasts. A bit cool, but fortunately when you stick your nose in the mud you realize that the Gaerne are better than the Blundstone. It applies to everyone. You win and lose with the same spirit (at least that’s what they say), you live the experience of the community of passion, you go by motorbike (which is the most important thing). At Swank, which declines the viral passion of Deus and the flu experience of Renato ZocchiVintage motorbikes, the so-called Modern and the rampant multi-cylinder ones, currently rampant in terms of numbers of interest and not of cylinders, fortunately limited to 2. Second act. You win and you lose, but Cesare Zacchetti wins his class (Moderne).. The others are Roland PeelenHonda XR, e Matteo Generali, Yamaha. Be careful, Super Heroes are first of all men chosen by a just destiny, that is, first of all honest. And first of all, Cesare Zacchetti honestly testifies that at this year’s Swank there were no pagan gods from Yamaha (Botturi) or Aprilia (Cerutti). Only then does he allow himself to accept the compliments. However, I say that they were there 160 starters, many “good” ones and a good part of the Sardinian stones specifically concentrated in the area pertaining to the Rally. So Zack made a certain difference. Safe!

Third act. The perspective. A few hours before the Swank, Cesare receives the motorbike, that one Kove 450 Rally which is already a legend of its kind even before landing in Italian dealerships. It is a very young motorcycle, in every sense, project, mentor, entrepreneur, Xue Zhang. He made his debut at this year’s Dakar. Three Drivers, 46th SUNIER67 situation LIANSONG77esimo MINGJI, three, 3, Motorcycle at the finish line. He had never seen himself, he had never even tried to think about it! Then the die is cast. The third act of the Zacchetti-Kove adventure it is the project (actually articulated with a brilliant vision, but I won’t tell you yet, the signature is missing) which in the meantime intends to bring Super Zack alla Dakar 2024sided with the Kove in question in Moto tights category, or Motul Original as they say today in honor of the sponsor. Alone against everyone, and especially against the Dakar. Great Project, all our enthusiasm.

Two things to close the news. Good luck with the Adventure (this time with a capital H), and a suggestion. I’d say it’s about time Zhang Xuethe importer and creator of the Zacck-Kove-Swank initiative, Cesare Galli by Pelpi International, e Thierry Charbonniera true Dakarian who was the first (better second, after the “Boss”) to believe in the project and to support it 3 Kove alla Dakarcome together in the best restaurant in Piedmont, paga Zacck. They must discuss a project whose direction deserves an international joint venture. Chinese, Italian, French.

