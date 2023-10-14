Just a formal start. Among the Motorcycles the almost official Schareina, among the cars Audi took a double with Ekstrom and Peterhansel. Out are the reigning Moto champion Skyler Howes, Honda, and Joaquim “J-Rod” Rodrigues, Hero

Agadir, Morocco, 13 October. 19 kilometers of special stage and about ninety kilometers of transfer. It is the Prologue of Morocco Rally number 24 of a complex story. The Prologue matters little, basically for the leaders to choose the starting order of the first stage, but it is already a race in all respects, with its indications and its first “misfortunes”.

Indeed, the troubles started even before, during that “shakedown” in which the teams and drivers fine-tune the final details of the technical set-up. It happened to Joaquim “J-Road” Rodrigues, Team Hero Motorsport driver, crashed during the last pre-race test. A shoulder fracture, fortunately nothing serious, but the race of the very fast Portuguese stops here, before it even begins.

Nasser Al Attiyah he takes it easy, it’s only 38° with a small alternator problem, on the short Agadir loop. The Prince of Qatar he doesn’t have to prove anything and, if he goes fast, he only has to take risks. His will probably be there farewell showcase to Toyota, a perhaps colorless race with which he will retain the title of World Champion for the Japanese brand, before moving on to another “instrument”. In the “moral” race set-up, however, the Audis, who here test their competitiveness in view of the “last” chance Dakar. Uno pigeon. Ekstrom-Peterhansel (to whose side he returned in great shape, for our happiness, Edouard “Dud” Boulanger). Carlos Sainz a little further back, sixth, on the first podium Al Rajhi, the Saudi is sometimes “dangerous” for his opponents, more often for himself. Rocket departure for Guerlain Chcherit on first outing with Overdrive’s Hilux, slowest in the dozen Sébastien Loeb that with Orlando Terranova, declares himself satisfied with the evolution of the Prodrive Hunter. Happy too Eugenio Amos and Paolo CeciToyota, dealing with the last race test before their first Dakar with Overdrive.

Very fast, uncatchable, one would say, Tosha Schareina dominates the first timed outing of the Motorcycles. The Spaniard, who won the Ruta 40 somewhat surprisingly and with a particular strategyfull throttle from start to finish, is considered a heir. Most say so Marc Coma, the mischievous people of Barreda. On purpose, Where’s Joan? We’ll know soon. The reigning Moroccan champion and Honda rookie, however, is not having any luck Skyler Howes, who fell in the middle of the prologue and suffered a severe bruise to his back and knee. In order not to compromise its chances, and the investment, Team Monster decided to end its race there. He will recover and complete his preparation for the Dakar in private. Ricky BrabecHonda, e Ross BranchHero, in second and third place in the Prologue.

End of the first, very short day for 103 cars, SSVs and trucks, and 134 motorcycles and quads, now it’s the turn of the very long one Agadir-Zagora, over 700 kilometers in total, first real evidence of the 24th Rally of Morocco.

