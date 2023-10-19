Nasser Al Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel, Toyota, and Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, are the 2023 World Champions. Rallying Morocco belongs to Toby Price (Motorcycle) and Yazeed Al Rajhi (Car). The last stop at Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, and Terranova, Prodrive

Merzouga, Morocco, 18 October. End of Morocco Rally 2023. End of World Rally-Raid Championship. End of games for this year and windows wide open on Dakar e Africa Eco Race. And here, finally, the names. Of the winners of the Rally of David Casteraof course, and above all the names of the new (or old) 2023 World Rally-Raid Champions. They are. Nasser Al Attyah and Mathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo Racing (it is the last Al Attiyah Rally with Toyota), for Cars. Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, for Motorcycles. And let’s go to the final story, neatly. Motorcycles, Cars, and sub categories. The Rally also rewards the Quad and Truck categories, with a rather light presence in the last race of the year. Instead, the SSVs, the former “toy cars” which are changing the usual rules of the 4-wheel game.

The last stage of the Rally of Morocco is short but no less “troublesome” than the 4 that preceded it. 152 kilometersdunes at the beginning and end of the “Ring of Merzouga”, navigation, the usual, inevitable stones. A little too much this year? A bit too much, especially if you think about the low general coefficient of sand and dunes. On the other hand, a complete range of possible terrains for the Rally-Raid, and therefore Morocco equals the perfect test before the Dakar or the African Eco Race, for those who have a strong start to the 2024 racing season in prospect.

Nothing is taken for granted (until the last kilometre). It is the leitmotif of the Rally-Raid and it was the cry of Morocco. Too many seeded players forced to retire )Joaquim “J-Rod” RodriguesHero, Skyler HowesHonda, Ricky A bratHonda, Sam Sunderland, GasGas. Even on the last day, in short, surprises and inevitable tensions. The Motorcycle Race awarded the Title to the last stage. Luciano Benavides was ahead from the day before and even if he went to draw, as seemed possible at the dawn of the last stage, he would have made it. Instead the Argentine did even better. He pushed and applied pressure, just enough to keep every gap closed to his opponent. Pablo Quintanilla won the Special and the stage, but with second place Benavides closed out the game becoming World Champion. TO Toby Pricehowever, goes the recognition of having won the Rally despite not being in perfect physical condition, and having tried right up until the end to impose himself in the World Championship too. 100 points BenavidesHusqvarna, 96 PriceKTM, 76 Adrien Van BeverenHonda, never seen much during the 5 days of the Morocco Rally.

Final cannonade and twist in the Car Race. Not even 24 hours earlier, after the massacre of the 4th stage, Al Attiyah, Loeb, Chicherit all kaputthe general classification was upset, bringing the chances of Al RajhiToyota Overdrive, which inherited the leadership as a result of the terrible skimming of the podium, and of PeterhanselAUDI, which from anonymous tester transformed into stage winner and “possible” for the final Rally victory, not even 4 minutes behind Al Rajhi. However, the expected final settlement of accounts did not occur. Shortly after exiting the initial stretch of dunes, in fact, “Peter”‘s RS Q e-tron refused, and for Mr. Dakar it ended there. Orlando TerranovaProdrive Hunter BRX, won the last stage, Al Rajhi il Rally. Nice second place Denis KrotovToyota, and the third of our absolute idol is wonderful, Joan “Nani” Roma, making his debut with the new M-Sport Ford. “Hey Piero, hello, thank you, thank you, I’m really happy. It’s a wonderful achievement. Still a lot to work on, as always, to understand, to improve, but a year ago everything seemed so uncertain, I was in a completely different situation and now, a year later, we are on the podium and everything is so beautiful. For everyone, and for me first of all! Now only one thing is important: keep working hard!”

The last day also decides the fate of the Motorcycle World Rally 2 Championship. In the lead until two races from the end, Paolo LucciKTM BAS World, had to bow to Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna and, even earlier in the year, to a series of unfavorable episodes that slowed down the progress of the first World season. It was very difficult for Lucci to subvert the trend, so it was certainly a good idea to opt for a risk-free race, better Dakar preparation solution. Always in safety curve, therefore, except for the last, short day, in which Lucci raised the minimum slightly and managed to finish in the top ten, just to line up all the direct competition from the World Championship. “Oh yes, he wanted a smooth day. Sometimes it’s bad luck, sometimes you go looking for it, but an ending like this restores confidence. Today I had a good race, apart from a very small navigation error, tenth overall. Of course, I would have liked to win the World Championship, but Dumontier has been good all season, I congratulate him, and he managed to stay out of trouble. It also takes a bit of luck, of course. I’m happy, I did my first year in the World Championship, I’m second, I gained a lot of experience and I fought for the Championship until the last race. It went well, anyway, and now we’re getting ready for the Dakar!”

The safety curve wasn’t enough Gioele Meoni, whose only slip in a race absolutely in the comfort zone cost him a retirement and a dislocated shoulder. Which shows that chance, that completely fortuitous situation, travels on a parallel track that is unapproachable by the protection patrol of prudence. We talk about it to point out that Morocco has demonstrated that Meoni Junior knows how to ride a motorbike, knows how to navigate and knows how to manage his resources. Surely David Castera, who is the supreme examiner, realized this and will agree that the accident does not affect the developments of the project Dakar 4 Dakar of Joel. Time to put the shoulder back in place, perfect the preparation and, in 80 days, it’s Dakar!

Ingenious preparation course also for the Team Fantic Racing, about which nothing was known until the eve of the Morocco Rally (or rather we knew, because this is a small world, but there wasn’t a single official comma). At the last dive the competition clothing arrived, Mr Franco, the assistance of Fiorenzo, above all the supervision of Franco Picco e Matilda Tomagnini. With the list of entries for the Rally also revealed the names of the players that the Coach sent onto the pitch, obviously the same ones who will be at the center of the Dakar project: Tommaso Montanari, Jeremy Mirror e Jane Daniels. Every now and then one went to look at the charts, and Picco regularly took care to avoid the temptation. Finally, and without any thought, we rediscover that victory sometimes lies in coherence: three pilots at the start, three pilots at the finish. Nothing more promising.

The grand finale is for Eugenio Amos and Paolo Ceci. When they left they promised to stay calm. If they then managed to stay in the top ten… Nothing better than racing to put yourself to the test, test the material, make sense of the adaptation process, especially when the dream of driving an official car, the award-winning Toyota of Team Overdrive, comes true. Make a mistake and throw everything overboard, so the first concrete, necessary goal is Do not mistake. Keep calm, in fact. In these cases, the crew, harmony and mutual control come into play forcefully. It worked, perfectly I would say. Amos and Ceci exit the Morocco Rally, last door before their top Dakar, at fifth place overall! Should we keep talking about it? “Super happy, great result – says Paolo Ceci – but now I’ll leave the floor to Eugenio”. “Yes, it was quite a long race, very, very difficult. Paolo did a super job of both navigating and keeping me calm and focused. When, yesterday, we started seeing all that wreckage left and right, we thought the time had come to give absolute priority to managing our race. So we did. We only had to travel one hundred and fifty kilometers and defend the position. Some more scrap. And there even more calm and concentration. Fifth overall! We couldn’t have wished for anything better, and this finally gives us hope for the Dakar.”

Just a couple of final notes. Seth QuinteroCan-Am, beats the unfortunate Mitch Guthrie and is the SSV T3 World Champion, and Rock Baciuska, Can-Am, is the SSV T4 Champion. The Boss Machinery by Van Kasteren is World Truck, and Lithuanian The suffering it’s the Quad World Championship. After Dakar, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Sonora, Desafio Ruta 40 and Morocco, il Joint FIM and FIA World Championship goes to rest. For 80 days, in fact, then we start again from the Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024!

Rallye du Maroc: Final result

MOTO

1. T. PRICE (AUS) KTM 15:56:43

2. L. BENAVIDES (ARG) HUSQVARNA +03:00

3. P. QUINTANILLA (CHL) HONDA +03:12

AUTO

1. Y. AL RAJHI (OR) TOYOTA 14:49:09

2. D. KROTOV (KGZ) TOYOTA +34:17

3. N. ROMA (ESP) FORD +43:03

FIA World Rally-Raid Championship:

1. Nasser Al Attiyah – Mathieu Baumel (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 205 pts

2. Yazeed Al Rajhi – Timo Gottschalk (Overdrive Racing): 181 pts

3. Juan Cruz Yacopini – Daniel Oliveras (Overdrive Racing): 132 pts

FIA T3 World Rally-Raid Championship:

1. Seth Quintero – Dennis Zenz (Red Bull Off-Road Jr team USA): 201 pts

2. Mitch Guthrie – Kellon Walch (Red Bull Off-Road Jr Team USA): 196 pts

3. Austin Jones – Gustavo Guguelmin (Red Bull Off-Road Jr Team USA): 190 pts

FIA T4 World Rally-Raid Championship:

1. Rokas Baciuska – Oriol Vidal (Red Bull Can-Am Factory): 189 pts

2. Shinsuke Umeda – Facundo Jaton (Polaris Xtrem +): 162 pts

3. Eryk Goczal – Oriol Mena (Energylandia Rally): 86 pts

FIA T5 World Rally-Raid Championship:

1. Janus van Kasteren – Marcel Snijders – Darek Rodewald (Boss Machinery): 157 pts

2. Tomas Vratny – Bartlomiej Boba – Jaromir Martinec (Fesh Fesh): 118

3. Martin Macik – David Svanda – Frantisek Tomasek (MM Technology): 102 pts

FIM World Rally-Raid Championship:

1. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna Factory Racing): 100 pts

2. Toby Price (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing): 96 pts

3. Adrien Van Beveren (Monster Energy Honda): 74 pts

Coppa del Mondo Rally-Raid FIM Rally2:

1. Romain Dumontier (HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing): 99 pts

2. Paolo Lucci (BAS World KTM Racing): 82 pts

3. Jean-Loup Lepan (Duust Rally): 71 pts

Coppa del Mondo Rally-Raid FIM Rally3:

1. Ardit Kurtaj (Xraids Experience): 58 pts

: 27 ptsAlexander Chepurko (Duust Diverse Racing)2.

3. Cheikh-Yves Jacquemain (Africa Rallye Team): 25 pts

FIM Quad Rally-Raid World Cup:

1. Laisvydas Kancius (Story Racing): 82 pts

2. Rodolfo Guillioli: 73 pts

3. Juraj Varga (Varga Motorsport): 71 pts