October 18, 2023

Merzouga, Morocco, 17 October. We didn’t see much sand, even less ropes. Yet in those 20 kilometers of dunes at the end of the longest special stage of the rally, 343 kilometers between Zagora and Merzouga, everything and more happened. In particular it stop di Nasser Al Attiyahstopped by a breakdown in the Hilux and, not far away, of Carlos Sainz, ditto AUDI. Al Attiyah wasted his time. Even before, at KM231, it was stopped Sébastien Loeb, tricked into a ditch and ended up in with the nose of his Hunter Prodrive. Race over, fortunately without consequences. Until a moment ago, Loeb was in the lead and going like a rocket

Il Car Rally, all in all soporific in the first three stages, catches fire in the penultimate stage and opens up to an epilogue in a completely new scenario. You might say, unexpected with the way things were going. Fortunately Al Attiyah had already secured the “renewal” of the title of World Champion at the end of the second stage, otherwise the Prince of Qatar could also have found himself in the frustrating situation of having to helplessly watch the developments of his destiny. Both Al Attiyah and Sainz then finished the Stage, but I won’t even tell you in which positions.

However, it’s a really tough stage, with a bit of everything to break arms and rhythm. Sand, hard ground, guided slopes, herbe à chameaux, the usual, lots of rocks. Fermi Al Attiyah a Loebthat is to say the first and second in the general classification on the eve, and Chicherit also stopped, the Rally completely changes its structure. Give it to Al RajiToyota Overdrive, e Peterhansel, AUDI, two big opportunities. For the Saudi, who takes the lead, that of winning the Rally, for the Frenchman that of winning the first stage after three days of absolute transparency, days of testing. It is not excluded, at this point, that “Peter” could play a trick on the leader and go on to win. After all, just 4 minutes is not much if only Peterhansel remembers who he is.

The skimming the top part of the podium it raised the fever of outsiders. Two positions given away are encouraging Eugenio Amos and Paolo Ceci, Toyota Overdrive, to earn the gift. Thus the Italian crew gives itself an exceptional stage finale. Sixth overall, with a jump of 5 positions in the general ranking which now sees them at seventh place one (short) stage from the end. The day of is equally stratospheric Joan “Nani” Rome by Alex Haro, Ford M-Sport which, in a single, perfect day of competition, rose from tenth to fifth position overall. Great Nani, a heartfelt guarantee!

With a day of cars of this nature, the pur exciting motorbike race It seems like the stuff of a quiet scary weekend. In fact, we will only see what needs to happen tomorrow, at the final finish line. Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna, which is directly interested in the events of the World Championship and which was in the lead on the eve of Morocco, has finally won his first stageTosha Schareina, Honda, made another mistake by removing herself from the fray in this way, and although suffering, and therefore certainly not in great shape Toby PriceKTM, and in command of the Rally, a position from which the view of the World Championship is very good, but it is not yet the one dreamed of. There are six and a half minutes between Price and Benavides, first and third overall Ross Branchthe Botswana driver who was the first leader of the Rally and who brings proof of the competitiveness achieved by the official Heroes.

The penultimate stage of the Morocco Rally is crucial to the story of Gioele Meoni. Fabrizio’s son, who is racing to win the right to participate in the 2024 Dakar, suffered a crash at very low speed. In the fall, however, Gioele put his hand in front, thus causing himself to fall dislocation of the right shoulder. The day was anything but perfect Paolo Lucci. Meoni’s fellow villager first took a wrong turn, a difficult point for many around KM 120, then, turning back, he found SectionGasGas, and Theric, Kove… “I found them lying on the ground, they had hit themselves, I don’t know how they did it. However they got hurt, when I arrived it had just happened, Jagu was breathing badly and the other was screaming that it hurt him but I didn’t understand where. However, I called for help and waited for them to recover, then I set off again, but with my head elsewhere and my rhythm no longer there. I finished the stage, I don’t even know how, and tomorrow is the last day!”

Good, and I’m 4 out of 4, the Fantic day. Actually very good, then… a little less. Starring Tommaso Montanari, at one point announced by all the rally minute by minute in the ten. He then tells us the truth himself. Lost on a tricky note and back in the fray. To finally close 34th on the day ofMirror feat which enters the 20s. Luckily there is Jane Daniels, as regular as an English pendulum, and in any case the advance of the small army to be formed for the Dakar proceeds without a hitch. Good boy Franco PiccoObviously.

The last stage remains, the Ring of Merzouga with 152 kilometers of special stage. In the opera libretto dunes, earth, sand. A bit of what we hear every day about all the African rallies. then maybe the balance between the ingredients changes, maybe they forgot to write that there are also a lot of stones, that navigation becomes impossible at a certain point. No problem, no one trusts briefings anymore in this sense.

