October 16, 2023

Zagora, Morocco, 16 October. Second and last ring of Zagora. 333 kilometers of hellish stones strewn across the hard ground. Third special stage of the Morocco Rally. If that wasn’t enough, there is a lot of navigation, or rather not easy, so there is no peace, not a single opportunity to take a breath or stretch out your arms. It’s the harsh law of Rally-Raid, but the same for everyone. Unless one is… less equaland this appears to be it Tosha Schareina, the Spanish rising star of the Rally-Raid, expected to become an official Honda Monster (i.e. to be announced, officially illustrated as such). Schareina, after winning Sonora, certainly a bit surprisingly, did everything alone in Morocco. He won and lost, he won and he lost, he won but he never lost hope of making up for lost time and his opponents who had fled forward in the meantime.

Schareina won for the third timeand those twenty minutes left in the desert looking for a damned waypoint at the end of the first stage have become little matter, to the point that if before it could have been considered an impossible undertaking, now the idea that the Spaniard could go on to win it’s not so crazy anymore. Especially because Tosha showed that she can win even starting from the front, also opening the track and thus making life easier for the pursuers. Today the clear demonstration arrived. It is true that when the stopwatches stop Ignacio Cornejo he had done better than him, but once the trailblazer bonus the situation has stabilized in the definitive configuration: Tosha SchareinaHonda, first, Toby PriceKTM, second, Ignacio CornejoHonda, third.

The general ranking also changes after three stages. Price destituisce Ross Branch, Hero, and takes the lead. The Botswana driver retains second place, five minutes behind the Australian. QuintanillaHonda, remains in third place. Matthias Walkner disappears, KTM, unfortunately (it must be said) after just 250… meters of the Special (he still had the gong from the third round in his ears). Nothing particularly serious, but the factory 450 Rally needed a major service. With Walkner out I am 4 Big names excluded prematurely from the Rally, J-Rod Rodrigues, Hero, during the shakedown, Skyler Howes, Honda, on the first day, Sam Sunderland, GasGas, and Ricky Brabec, Honda, on the second. Walkner’s flat rate makes it happen one step ahead of Luciano Benavidesand the competition for the World Championship with Price, now virtually in front, becomes truly elbow to elbow.

Even the third stage of the Cars is less obvious than the previous two were. First of all because it is not “The Usual” who wins, namely Nasser Al Attiyah, but rather the always surprising one Mattias Ekstrom which, perhaps because he has recently arrived in the environment, it is difficult to place too much trust in. And yet we must always remember that the German now part of the AUDI dream team is someone who has won with everything that came his way. The counterpart of surprise is a bad day for Carlos Sainz, third overall on the eve, stopped by a failure of his RS Q e-tron. Rather in sordina Peterhansel with the third AUDI, e not too bright at RajhiAnd Sebastien LoebProdrive, which bypasses the Saudi e settles in second position behind Al Attiyah.

Playing at least, after yesterday’s accident, Eric Gokzaland today’s breakdown, Mitch Guthriethe leadership of the SSV T3 changes hands again and is Seth Quintero who rises to command. The next category is very interesting, that of the SSV T4, an improved series, which is always in the hands of the Portuguese Ferreirabut which records the second consecutive victory of Sara Price. The 31-year-old Californian is not related to the Australian Toby, but she is still going strong, especially considering that she is making her debut in Africa.

And we come to us, that is, to the Italians. I understand that a Franco Picco, sometimes wrongly underestimated, begin to give respect and apologies. The Dakar Legend is transforming the Fantic team into something real, and every day brings good water to the mill of education. Mountaineers he is 23rd, 25° mirror, Jane Daniels in the 40s (let’s not forget that the Englishman is making his debut and riding a Rally Motorcycle for the first time).

It didn’t go very well Paolo Lucci, which was also slowed down by a GPS problem. Without precise references the Tuscan had to make do, sailing old fashioned way and I play forcefully slow down. Which is perhaps the most unpleasant aspect, given that in the end Paolino arrived at a few minutes behind the winner of Rally 2the archenemy Romain “Dudu” Dumontier. Arrived, and therefore perfect and on schedule, Gioele Meoni.

On the other side of the scoreboard, that of the Cars, the beautiful race continues Eugenio Amos. Our correspondent from the cockpit of the Toyota Hilux Overdrive, which then coincides with the navigator Paolo Cecireassures us: another well-managed day, another good result, certainly a narrow one, but it must be said and reiterated that the final cut it’s the one to wear for the Dakar, another day with at least one puncture, luckily this time slow and in the last 50 kilometers so that, despite exaggerated, obligatory attention, the package reached the finish line without having to stop and get its hands dirty. Eugenio and Paolo are twelfth overall!

We go to rest after the third round. Suddenly it is beyond the halfway point of the race and the Morocco Rally 2023 edition heads towards Merzouga for the last two stages. Just watch the dunes arrive, the real ones of course!

