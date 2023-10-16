Al Attiyah becomes unreachable and confirms himself as Champion. However, the challenge for the Motorcycle Title is a draw. Schareina wins again, Price catches up with Benavides. The Italians are fine, Lucci, Meoni, Fantic, Amos-Ceci, all in pre-Dakar fashion

October 16, 2023

ZagoraMorocco, 15 October. Nasser Al Attiyah is World Champion. Also in 2023 (well, it’s the fifth title). Even if Yazeed Al Rajhi suddenly became very fast and won all the remaining stages and the Morocco Rallyat most the Saudi would reach the top of the general ranking, only to be seconded again in terms of number of successes, given that Al Attiyah won Dakar, Sonora and Ruta 40 this year. For the Prince of Qatar it is another success in a truly stellar career, which at 52 years of age establishes him as the driver to beat, young people and senators, whatever you want, against him. And so it is for the Navigator, Mathieu Baumelper Toyota and for the Gazoo Team, who had already closed the 2023 dossier in Argentina. Those who remember the first forays of an Al Attiyah flying between impossible dune crests on a BMW will also remember the primordial sensation, that is, that the Prince had fun, driving and winning. So it’s been about twenty years and five Dakar wins afterwards (not to mention the rest of the Prince’s trophy showcase, hectares of display), and this explains why Al Attiyah does not give up a victory even in the most reassuring moment or situation. He thus won the first Moroccan Stage, starting in the dust in 38th position, and won the second by opening the track. To use a regulatory descriptive formula approved by the FIA, there is no tripe for cats! On just under 300 kilometres, of fairly varied but always tough terrain Zagora ringAl Attiyah ruled Carlos SainzAUDI, e Sébastien Loeb, Prodrive, with Al Rajhi fourth and therefore condemned! Needless to say, the general mirror after two stages still reflects the figure of Al Attiyah in the foreground, Al Rajhi and Sainz behind, 5 and 6 minutes behind.

The situation of the Motorcycle Race is very different. It happens often, and this year practically from the Dakar onwards, motorcyclists are much more homogenized in terms of performance and efficiency, so that Rally and World Championships are much more competitive and interesting. The news is that Tosha Schareina wins the second stage againHonda, in front of Toby PriceKTM, etc Ignacio Cornejo, Honda. The bottom line is that, in the current state of affairs, Price reaches Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna, in vetta al RallyGP World Championship, identical 91 points, and the Argentine would be World Champion for having won Ruta 40. This is to say that both the World Championship and the Rally remain open, which will surely have a fiery and spectacular finale. Meanwhile, thanks also to the dei formula trailblazer bonusinvented by David Castera and introduced at the 2022 Morocco Rally, Ross Branch, Hero, retains the overall lead ahead of Price, Quntanilla, Honda, and Walkner, KTM. The Botswana driver was able to benefit from the two and a half minute bonus and thus remain perfectly in the game despite the thankless task of finding out for everyone where the notes in the road book led.

“Ours” were very good. Franco Picco is imposing the winning strategy on Team Fanticregulating the fury of Mountaineers21st, the disappointment of Mirror23rd, fallen, and the amazement of Daniels37ma. Paolo Lucci and Gioele Meoni they are living the parallel experience of two fellow villagers from Castiglion Fiorentino grappling with the last act of preparation for a crucial Dakar. It is for both, albeit for very different reasons. Lucci bites the brakes and waits for someone else to make a significant mistake, while Gioele learns to extricate himself from the daily DIY that the unexpected events of the Rally-Raid can offer, an experience as necessary as and perhaps more than that of knowing how to go fast. Neither of them, obviously, cares about the ranking, except as a gauge of the pace.

Well, with a hint of impatience, one can imagine, too Eugenio Amos and Paolo Cecigrappling with a decisive Rally for the preparation path for the Dakar 2024 which they will run with the Toyota Hilux of the Belgian Overdrive Team. The Italian crew is doing very well, twentieth in the second stage and 15th in the general. Which means that, despite Eugenio’s certain fatigue in the final part of the Special, the duo is showing important potential. At the same time it becomes essential not to make mistakes, which could have serious consequences for the car and for the Rally, so that even if the desire to push harder is sometimes strong, reason intervenes to regulate the response of the… foot more wisely.

Third Stagea chilling program: 333 kilometers of special stage on another ring, the last, of Zagora: all made of stones! At the very least, for motorcyclists it’s forearm day, and for motorists it’s… front triangle arms. Not to mention, for both categories, the attention to be paid to the tyres. After that Monsieur David Castera’s 2023 Morocco Rally will be beyond the halfway point of the race!

© Immagini Red Bull Content Pool, W2R Championship – DPPI – Toyota – BRX – Rally Zone