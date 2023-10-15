Branch and Buhler lead Hero Motorsport to victory and lead. Stop Brabec, it’s Quintanilla who launches the Honda attack. When in doubt, Al Attiyah chooses the attack and wins, with less and less hope for Al Rajhi. Lucci, Meoni, Fantic, Amos: how are we behaving?

Zagora, Morocco, 14 October. Over 700 kilometers of desert, over 300 initial transfer up to Tata and beyond 300 special test between rocks, sand, and dirt highways. Very warm and sailing. Navigation, yes. David Casteraowner and organizer of Morocco Rally, he decided to go back to the origins a little and made the road books himself. He navigates leaving much more freedom to interpretation, the notes are less fussy and fiscal. Pilots and Navigators return to the top of the strategy. We need to get the hang of it, but the first day with a real stage and a special showed that it can be done, and that a little salt returns to the Rally-Raid (on the dynamics of navigation and in the pumpkin of the “sailors” of the Desert).

We would say the perfect operation is that of Hero Motorsport. The German emanation of the Indian Factory, which responds to the enlightened direction of Wolfgang Fischer, ha put on a great team show. Sebastian Buhler he “opened” the track for the entire special, sailing for everyone, Ross Branch he capitalized on his own starting order and the work of his teammate and went on to win the first stage, ahead of Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, and Matthias Walkner, KTM. The eccentric driver from Botswana takes the lead of the Rally, Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna, fourth, rule Toby Price, KTM, fifth, in the race for the Motorcycle World Championship. On the front of misfortunes of the day il Sam Sunderland retirementwho crashed before the Rally and was in no condition to continue without risking and suffering a lot, and the cancellation of Ricky Brabec, Honda, long chasing Branch. The American had to deal with a small but significant youth problem with his new Honda, the battery failure. Primordial problem for Tosha Schareina, Honda, instead. The winner of the Prologue (and of the recent Ruta 40) got lost for a long time looking for a waypoint in the final part of the Special (we were talking about navigation, right?).

Al Attiyah’s choice leaves us a little perplexed (so to speak). It was thought, in fact, that the Prince of Qatar, almost uncatchable in the race for the World Rally-Raid Car Championship, would have taken it extraordinarily easy. Instead Nasser never contradicts himself, he always puts in his good reasons for attacking, rankings, entertainment, personal facts. And so it is. Party 38th for the alternator problem in the Prologue, Al Attiyah sucked up 200 kilometers of dust and, one by one, all the opponents who preceded him. Then, when Al Rajhi he was already trying to celebrate at the finish line in Zagora, the Prince arrived and took the lead in the first half. Nothing to do, the comparison is unequal. Very good Loebthird with the first Hunter Prodrive, very good Carlos Sainz ith the first RS Q e-tron Audi. And I would say very good Joan “Nani” Roma12th on his African debut with the Ford M-Sport.

The blue becomes more intense at the Morocco Rally. There are more and more good reasons to follow the Italians. Paolo Lucci he is our Rally 2 idol. A little unlucky in the Championship, excellent in the teaching mission of this Morocco. Like on the crucial day at Ruta 40, 200 kilometers in the dust, but this time no mistakes. It’s up to Dumontier possibly making mistakes, not Lucci overdoing it. The lesson has been useful, you also become champions like this. Well. “There was a lot of dust. Yes, I did two hundred kilometers in the dust, a little too long, but the last hundred kilometers the road was clearer and I pushed a little harder. I’m happy because if sometimes I had to stop because I couldn’t see anything I took it well. Like running in the dark, but without risking falling. And today was easy, believe me!”

The newly formed Fantic Team did well. Mirror, Mountaineers in the 30s, further back there Daniels. It is not the result that counts, in this case, much more important is to test the structure and give the Drivers the means to learn (the Italian team is a real Rally-Raid school for its rookies). Maybe also for this reason the Master is rightthe irreplaceable Franco Picco went from Driver to ambassador and then to Team Manager and coach in a flash. Very good too Gioele Meoni who demonstrated, in the first real Rally-Raid stage of his life, that he knows how to respect promises and deliveries: here to learn, to get the pass for the Dakar, not to waste time in front of the ranking board.

Nice stuff also from the Italian Auto front. Franco GaspariPolaris Razor Extreme Plus, made the difference in the truly unexpected first stage of the Rally. The Italian won and is in command of the overall T4. Nothing to do for the “elderly” of T3, that is Eryk Goczalthe youngest winner of a Dakar in history, to win the stage of the T4 SSV, thanks to the various Quintero, Guthrie, Baciuska, behind the Pole in the general. Paolo Ceci from the command bridge of Eugenio Amos’ Toyota: “A beautiful, long and demanding day, because we arrived at the bivouac at six o’clock, almost dark. We ate, a bit of physiotherapy, usual things, and now, as new, here’s the news. We are very happy, today we finished sixteenth which is truly an excellent result for us. It was not only a difficult stage but also a little dangerous. The first hundred kilometers were really bad, bad, bad with endless stones, jumps and blows to the heart. We also had punctures twice so that certainly penalized us a bit because we obviously had to stop to change tyres. But we are very satisfied also because we have to test ourselves and continue like this, with our heads.”

We set off for the first “Ring” of Zagora. Second stage. One hundred kilometers of transfers, just under 300 of special tests. We talk about dunes, but also about stones, as usual in Morocco. For the first time the “forerunner bonuses” come into play, those time recoveries for those who open the trail.

