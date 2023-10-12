World Championship Grand Final. Title to Nasser Al Attiyah almost certain, while the Motorcycle title between Luciano Benavides and Toby Price is very uncertain, and the T3 between Guthrie and Jones. Dakar situation and perspective

October 12, 2023

Agadir, Morocco, 12 October. 5 days and 5 stages in the Moroccan Desert. And the Rallye in Morocco. Departure and Prologue a Agadira total of 2240 kilometers towards Zagora, 2 circular stages, and Merzouga, another ring before the epilogue. There are 5 crucial days for the World Championship. There are those who leave calmly (always in relation to the fact of running in the Desert), like Nasser Al Attiyah, winner of the Dakar, the Sonora and the Ruta 40, ready to succeed himself and renew his season ticket as World Champion, and who with the knife between his teeth because in those 5 days of pure Rallye-Raid you play the World Cup. For example, this is the case with Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna, e Toby Price, distant from nothing in the provisional general of the Motorcycles and forced, against their will, into a small fratricidal war. Neither has won a single Rally this year, but both have been very consistent through Dakar (Kevin Benavides), Abu Dhabi (Adrien Van Beveren), Sonora (Daniel Sanders), Ruta 40 (Tosha Schareina). A similar case is the clash between Auto T3, or SSV prototypes Mitchell GuthrieTaurus MC3, e Austin JonesCan-Am X3.

Speaking of Motorcycles, Toby Price has decided to continue in Moto for another year, and signed an extension to his contract with KTM. The move seems quite clear and should be read as a response to the surprises (for us, certainly not for the main actors) of the moment. The first, almost sensational, is the Team Monster arms race Honda. In fact, the journey into the mystery of Skyler Howes lasted almost the entire season. The American will team up with his compatriot Ricky Brabec, an operation already tested in their respective American careers. Squadron, you might say. The prospect is that of a Honda lineup for the Dakar with 6 elements (if no one is left at home) also taking for granted the official promotion of Tosha Schareinathe Spanish winner of Ruta 40. The reigning World Champion returns to the ranks of the equally strong team, KTM-GasGas-Husqvarna, Sam Sunderlandwhich has to archive a decidedly unlucky year.

He leaves calmlyit was said, but immediately after the Morocco Rally Al Attiyah, will have to tell us where it will end up in the next seasons starting from the Dakar next January. We all already know it and it was a hair’s breadth away from saying it at the end of the Baja Aragon (then they must have given him a couple of slaps advising him to remain silent), but it is right that the Prince of Qatar feels a little pressure. Meanwhile, almost by the way, Guerlain Chicheritthe winner of Morocco 2022 (and very unfortunate deus ex machina of the Rallycross team Delta Evo RXe go up in smoke at Lidden Hill) leaves Prodrive and transfers his colorful image to a Team Overdrive Toyota Hilux. With Prodrive there will be, it is clear also given the Dacia perspective, Séabastien Loebwho can still finish second in the World Championship. There will be AUDIs, Ekstrom-Peterhansel-Sainz trio in full force, no longer seen on a Rally-Raid after the Dakar, and there will be two car crews led by an Italian. Amos-Ceci with the Toyota Overdrive, Busi-Lafuente with a Can-Am. There are no Laia Sanz and Maurizio Geriniwhich they will test on these same, usually scorching sands after the Rally.

The Motorcycle Rally-Raid World Championship also rewards the Rally 2 category. For a good part of the season ours was in the lead Paolo LucciKTM Bas World, then due to a couple of episodes, the Frenchman took the lead again Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna. Lucci’s mission is difficult, 13 points to recover are a lot, and ultimately what matters is the experience accumulated in an undoubtedly formative season. Massimo Camurrihowever, is in Morocco to defend second place in the Rally 3 ranking. momentarily lost track. One of them is Mason Kleinthe little American who made fire and flames at the Dakar (but who then also threw a couple of blazes) and who seems to be looking for a (dis)team (which he has found).

The new Fantic team also appears in the fade, never officially announced (one must expect a big uproar at Milan-EICMA). There is not Franco Piccowhich is the monument not only of the Rally-Raids but also of the Fantic advent, and it isn’t there Alex Salvini, otherwise parked. They will ride on the XEF 450 Rally Tommaso Montanari, Jeremy Mirror, Jane Daniels. They rise to 4 le Koveamong these that of Xavier Flick third at Africa Eco Race 2022.

The Morocco Rally will also be the entrance exam for the Dakar Gioele Meoni, for a project that mixes the emotions of sport and the even stronger ones of an unsolved personal issue. Especially among the Motorcycles, among the almost 140 starters brought to Morocco by David Castera others are hiding extensions of fronts not yet very clear or revealed. They would concern precisely Kovebut also Hero (which comes with Buhler, Rodrigues e Branch), Sherco (which however is not at the start of the Morocco Rally).

Ready, let’s go!

