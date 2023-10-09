The Polish Rally will officially return to the WRC calendar starting from the 2024 season. Motorsport.com had already revealed the presence of the event in the list of rallies that will make up next season’s World Championship at the beginning of August, but today the official announcement arrived by the event promoters.

The Polish Rally has been set at the end of June, to be precise from the 27th to the 30th, taking advantage of the move of the Safari Rally to March and the introduction of the Latvian Rally in July.

Poland therefore returns 6 years after the last time it was contested for the WRC. He remained in the World Championship for 4 years, seeing Sébastien Ogier win twice and Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville win once each.

In 2018, the Polish Rally was removed from the calendar also due to safety problems noted in the previous year’s edition, when Fabio Andolfi – then at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 R5 New Generation, risked having a head-on collision with a truck of the firefighters who had taken the special road (the Baranowo) by mistake.

The rally will become the first of three consecutive high-speed events to be held on the Balkan dirt roads. After Poland, the Latvian Rally will be held, promoted after several years to the European Rally Championship calendar, and the Finnish Rally.

In addition to Poland and the aforementioned Latvia, the most significant changes compared to this season’s calendar involve the Safari Rally, which will be held in March and the Chile Rally, which has instead been postponed by a week and will be held entirely in the month of October.

The season will be closed by the Japan Rally, the last of the 13 events which is set for the month of November. Next year will also be the last in which Pirelli will be the sole supplier of tires to the WRC. The Italian manufacturer has decided not to participate in the tender announced by the FIA ​​to be the sole supplier of tires in the three-year period 2025-2027.

Rally Number Fund Month 1 Rallye Monte-Carlo Mixed 24-28 January 2 Rally of Sweden Snow 15-18 February 3 Safari Rally Terra March 4 Rally of Croatia Asphalt April 5 Rally of Portugal Terra May 6 Rally Italy Sardinia Terra Early June 7 Rally of Poland Terra 27-30 June 8 Latvia Rally Terra July 9 Finnish Rally Terra Late July 10 Acropolis Rally Terra September 11 Chilean Rally Terra October 12 Central European Rally Asphalt October 13 Japan Rally Asphalt November