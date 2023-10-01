Thierry Neuville conceded the hat trick by winning the third consecutive special stage at the 2023 Chile Rally, in what, at least for now, is a clear path that is leading him to consolidate a position on the podium.

In this regard, his placement in the general classification has just changed. Teemu Suninen, the Belgian’s teammate and second overall until the start of the 13.20 kilometer SS15 Las Pataguas 2, was forced to retire.

The Finn made an error during the special which first led him to break the steering arm, then to go off the road, causing his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 to end up in a ditch to the left of the course. Suninen was trying to defend himself from Neuville’s attacks, determined more than ever to take second place.

An excess of enthusiasm was probably what fooled the former M-Sport driver, who was forced to see what would have been his first podium slip away since he ran for the Alzenau team with the i20 N Rally1.

As mentioned, Neuville took advantage of Suninen’s withdrawal to climb to second place in the general classification, but not only that. Elfyn Evans is also grateful for what happened because you managed to get into the podium area just when everything seemed lost due to the tire strategy error made yesterday morning by Toyota Racing.

Kalle Rovanpera, now fourth, and Takamoto Katsuta, fifth, also gained a position. Both, however, are very distant from the pilots in front of them and will have no opportunity to move up other positions except through errors made by crews who are better placed than them.

Rovanpera tried to safeguard his tires as best as possible during SS15 and then gave everything in the Power Stage and tried to bring home extra points, thus getting even closer to the second world title of his career.

In all of this, Ott Tanak continues to manage the big lead he built yesterday and is one step away from his second victory of the season. It remains to be seen whether he will try to win the Power Stage to take another 5 additional points or whether he will be satisfied with the victory, being now far from the fight for the title.