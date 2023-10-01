The last day of competition at the Chile Rally opened under the banner of Thierry Neuville. The Belgian driver won the first two special stages that made up the morning lap, the PS13 Las Pataguas 1 of 13.20 kilometers and the El Ponen 1 of 13.86 kilometres.

A very heavy 1-2, because his pace was unattainable for everyone and, above all, it brought him significantly closer to second place in the general classification still occupied by teammate Teemu Suninen.

Neuville had started the day with a gap of 13.9 seconds from second place, but the two special successes he achieved today brought him 6.7 seconds behind his teammate. Since yesterday, Suninen has been unable to do what he managed perfectly on Friday, i.e. having a fast pace enough to compete with the 35-year-old from Sankt Vith.

The fight for second place is the only one that remains truly alive in a ceilinged general classification. Ott Tanak is flying towards his second success of the season: he will enter SS15, the penultimate of the event, with a margin of over 51 seconds over the first of his rivals.

Furthermore, the two Hyundai drivers following him will be able to rest assured. Elfyn Evans, fourth at the wheel of the first Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in the standings, is fourth and 21 seconds behind Neuville. Kalle Rovanpera is now determined to settle for fifth place, considering that this weekend he will lose a few points to his only rival for the world title, namely Evans who precedes him by one position.

Almost everything was decided in WRC2 too, with Oliver Solberg leading the Skoda hat-trick ahead of Gus Greensmith and Sami Pajari. The Norwegian from the Monster Skoda team has a margin of 23″1 over the former M-Sport driver. Greensmith, in turn, has 22″5 over Pajari. Yohan Rossel, fourth in the first Citroen C3 Rally2, is more than half a minute away from the lowest step of the category podium.