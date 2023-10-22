Since its launch in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft’s successful FPS, has managed to forge an extensive competitive community on a global scale. Of course, Latin America was not far behind and little by little teams emerged that demonstrated a high level.

Pittsburgh Knightsa team made up of South American players, managed to qualify for the BLAST Rainbow Six Major de Atlanta 2023 after overcoming high-profile teams in the Last Chance Qualifier.

At LEVEL UP, we had the opportunity to interview Jerónimo “Tucu” VallejoPittsburgh Knights player, to talk about the state the group is in after its victory in the LCQ and how it is preparing for this new international challenge.

Pittsburgh Knights have what it takes to triumph at the BLAST R6 Major in Atlanta

After an exciting confrontation, Pittsburgh Knights managed to obtain the last and desired pass to the BLAST Six Major. Of course, it is an impressive achievement. After their victory, what were the conclusions and reflections that the players reached?

“Mainly, (we are) very excited. You don’t finish realizing what you achieve until a couple of hours later, even. After the victory, the reflection was realizing that all the effort, all the time and everything we put in was worth it. All those weeks of staying late, sometimes training on the weekend, even when you didn’t feel like being there… it was all worth it,” Tucu said.

Although the team is happy with the last LCQ victory, there was little time to celebrate. The players returned to their countries and took the travel days to rest, but got to work soon after to prepare for the challenge ahead. “We came home and worked again. There is no rest because we don’t have time for that”; Vallejo told us in the talk.

Pittsburgh Knights will represent LATAM in the next BLAST R6 Major in Atlanta

All players are on the same page and have their sights set on the same goal: win the Major. Of course, the road to victory will be filled with formidable and highly skilled opponents, but the Pittsburgh Knights are confident that they can overcome any challenge.

“Yes, we think the same and we feel that we are prepared to face any of our group and beat them, or even give them a good problem if they don’t win,” Tucu told us when we asked him how they feel about the fact that there are those who They believe that the Pittsburgh Knights can take the position from one of the group’s favorites.

How are the Pittsburgh Knights preparing for the next tournament?

Of course, this confidence emerges from hard work and the peace of mind that only entertainment and camaraderie can provide. Along these lines, Jerónimo Vallejo told us about how they manage to control pressure and nerves before and during confrontations.

“Before competitions, more than anything in scrims, it helps a lot for one’s confidence to train and see all the possible scenarios. Feeling that one is prepared for everything. And at the moment of departure, we are all a team and we are all friends. At the end of everything, it is a game and we are there to support each other and that gives a lot of peace of mind when playing,” commented the pro player.

“We know that next to you you have, apart from a co-worker and a teammate, you have a friend. Anything you need, you can talk to anyone and a solution will be found. So, I think we feel pretty good between us,” Tucu highlighted.

Precisely, the fact that all the players are friends is a strength of the group. Jerónimo Vallejo affirms that everyone is very close and that each member contributes their “spark,” which makes the group special. Likewise, it is important that everyone points in the same direction, which makes it easier for the results to arrive on their own.

Pittsburgh Knights will compete in group C

Regarding the BLAST Rainbow Six Major in Atlanta, Pittsburgh Knights will face great teams during the group stage. Which group will represent a major challenge during this stage of the contest?

“In this group stage, I think the most difficult is going to be the match with G2 and the match with Dark Zero. I think that, if we can get one of those games, or both, we will do very well for the rest of the Major,” Tucu told us.

“We focus more than anything on working on our game. At least in the confrontations, try to leave our game as perfect as possible so that when playing a game against another team, within our game, we can adapt to the game they play and not have to go beyond what we know. do. And that makes everything easier,” the player continued.

Along with Alpha Atheris, Pittsburgh Knights will be one of the teams that will represent Latin America in this great international tournament. Precisely, Jerónimo Vallejo wants to play a good role in the competition to raise the region’s profile and demonstrate that there is a level.

“The legacy we want to leave is to be the first team from the south to qualify for a Major and do well, really. Not just qualify and be destroyed in the first phase and that’s it. In other words, we are remembered for more than just having qualified in the LCQ and having traveled,” commented the Pittsburgh Knights player.

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will take place from November 31 to 12, 2023 over 3 phases at the Gas South Arena.

You can read more news related to esports if you click here. On the other hand, you will find more information about Rainbow Six Siege if you visit this page.

