Barito Putera coach, Rahmad Darmawan, gave an assessment of the results of his team’s latest match against Persija Jakarta in Week 15 of Liga 1 2023-2024. In that match, Barito Putera had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw, even though Rahmad Darmawan felt that there was potential that had not been fully exploited by his team.

In his view, Rahmad Darmawan thinks that Barito Putera has a greater chance of winning if they can take advantage of several valuable opportunities in the last minutes of the match. However, he also admitted that Persija Jakarta had a golden opportunity which they failed.

However, in his statement, Rahmad Darmawan remained grateful for the draw. For him, the one point his team got at Persija Jakarta headquarters is something to be grateful for.

“One point is something to be grateful for, although to be honest in the last minute we could have been better, but that’s football,” he said.

Rahmad Darmawan also highlighted Persija Jakarta’s performance in the match, saying, “They (Persija) also had several opportunities that could have been converted into goals but failed. So did we. But in general the match was quite interesting.”

Even though there was satisfaction with the results, Rahmad Darmawan also provided less encouraging news regarding the injury suffered by Rizky Pora, captain of Barito Putera.

He hopes that the injury suffered by the player is not serious and appreciates the hard work given by all his team players in the match.

The match between Barito Putera and Persija Jakarta took place at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, on Saturday, October 7 2023, evening WIB. In this match, Barito Putera fell behind due to a goal scored by Ryo Matsumura in the 29th minute.

However, the team managed to equalize thanks to Renan Alves’ header in the 68th minute.

Barito Putera will play away again, this time facing Bhayangkara FC in Week 16 of Liga 1 2023-2024. The match is scheduled to take place at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, on October 21 2023.