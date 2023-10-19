Nagita Slavina’s husband, Raffi Ahmad, openly revealed how much endorsement fees are in one post on Instagram. Raffi revealed all this when he spoke on Boy William’s YouTube channel.

Boy William initially asked Raffi Ahmad’s endorsement rates in one post, this question had to be answered quickly by the presenter.

“How many endorsements does Raffi Ahmad have on Instagram, one post?” asked Boy William, quoted Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Raffi then answered that it depends on what type of content will be promoted.

He then admitted that with one endorsement, Raffi Ahmad could get hundreds of millions.

“Depending on the content, there are photos, videos and so on. Yes, basically hundreds (millions),” answered Raffi Ahmad.

Boy William, who heard Raffi’s answer, was suddenly shocked. In the end, he was not surprised why Raffi Ahmad was nicknamed Sultan Andara.

“No wonder you’re rich, huh?” said Boy William.

“Yes, not bad,” responded Raffi Ahmad and then laughed.

It is known that Raffi Ahmad has the same Instagram account as his wife, Nagita Slavina.

This Instagram account with the username @raffinagita1717 also has 73.2 million followers as of Wednesday (18/10/2023).