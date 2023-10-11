Raffi Ahmad is known as one of the richest artists in Indonesia. Together with his wife, Nagita Slavina, Raffi Ahmad received the interesting nickname, Sultan Andara.

Apart from the hard work that has succeeded in getting him to his current position, his attitude has also been widely discussed. The reason is, the father of two children is said to be someone who likes to share.

His character who likes to share is also proven through a video that went viral recently. Through this video, Raffi Ahmad is seen gathering with Ivan Gunawan and several other people.

Reporting from an upload on the Instagram account @gosipnyinyir2 on Wednesday (11/10/2023), it appears that Raffi Ahmad was “palaked” by his best friend, namely Ivan Gunawan. At that time, he was asked to help vote for Indonesia’s representative in the Miss Grand International 2023 beauty pageant.

Appearing wearing a white shirt, Raffi Ahmad held his cellphone in his hand while scrolling. It is not known exactly what he was doing, but it is suspected that he was sending votes in the form of money.

“Thank you, Raffi Ahmad,” said Ivan Gunawan in the video.

Unmitigated, Raffi Ahmad is said to have provided support in the form of funds amounting to 4000 USD or the equivalent of IDR 63 million. Even so, the behavior and expressions he showed actually brought different comments.

“Palaked by his best friend,” said netizens.

“Raffi’s face looks dizzy hahaha, he’s rubbing his face because haha,” added another.

“Ignorantly, he’s a friend and he’s already in front of him. It’s not good if he refuses, huhuhu, I hope Mbak Gigi won’t be annoyed. Mbak Gigi once said, Mbak Gigi doesn’t really like Aa’ Raffi, that’s all. There has to be control,” another comment said. .