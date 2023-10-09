Suara.com – Rafathar said the voice of his father, Raffi Ahmad, was fake. He felt that way when he followed his father through a recording session in the studio.

In the video uploaded on TikTok, Raffi Ahmad was originally seen recording in a studio. Raffi finished recording, Rafathar thought his father’s voice didn’t sound good.

“There were mama’s songs. After that, I heard papa singing songs, his voice was really good. How come it’s fake here,” said Rafathar, quoted by Suara.com from a video uploaded by the Tiktok account @ningsih.rn17, Monday ( 10/9/2023).

Rafathar’s mother, Nagita Slavina, laughed at her son’s confession. Meanwhile, Raffi Ahmad just smiled when he commented that his voice was bad.

Seeing the moment Rafathar called Raffi Ahmad’s voice fake, netizens laughed a lot. Netizens think that Rafathar is too honest in saying that Raffi Ahmad’s voice is fake.

“Wkwkwk, AA is too honest,” said netizens.

“Roasted by his own children,” said another.

“Do it with your own child,” shouted another.

“Rafathar once commented jleb,” said another.

“I’m sorry, Papa Raffi, but this doesn’t make me laugh, thanks,” another exclaimed.