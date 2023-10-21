This handsome duo from the Indonesian National Team was circulating in the jawi freedom, which immediately made the comments column lively.

The viral moment of Papa Shayne Pattynama looking for his son Rafael Struick at Terminal 3 of Soekarno Airport which is circulating on the timeline of the Indonesian National Team’s return from Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam may be starting to subside.

Likewise, video footage of the two jokingly slapping each other on the mat while wearing chest protectors at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), Senayan is also starting to decrease.

Now there is something else that is going viral on the TikTok social media page. Videoed on different occasions, there are two uploads where Shayne Pattynama and Rafael Struick speak in Javanese, aka freen jawi.

Bromance bertiga: Shayne Pattynama, Rafael Struick, then Marc Klok (sumber: (screenshot Instagram Rafael Struick).)

Shayne Pattynama, as mentioned on many sites, has Maluku blood – as can be seen from the surname or family name of Ambon which he bears proudly and pronounces in perfect pronunciation – Semarang, Central Java and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Rafael, also based on various information, comes from Surinamese, Javanese and Dutch ancestry.

The difference is, in Shayne Pattynama’s upload, he read a series of long sentences written by a doctor when he checked his health before the first leg of the 2026 Asian Zone World Cup Qualification preliminary match against Brunei Darussalam.

Also read: Rafael Struick and Elkan Baggott have the same middle name, which means it really makes Auto darling

“Sugeng enjing as much as possible, dinten menika…” and so on, Shayne read it brilliantly, without any mistakes at all. The meaning is good morning everyone, today… then he told me about his activities.

Of course, with the bonus of a charming smile and beautiful gaze typical of a defender or defender who had a pro career at Viking FK, Stavanger, Norway.

Meanwhile, Rafael Struick does not read the text but is spontaneous. It seems that it has been directed and when the video is uploaded the speed is reduced. It is also unclear whether the voice is original or has been dubbed.

However, for female fans of the attacking position player who plays pro at ADO Den Haag, Netherlands, this sentence has the potential to make you salty, aka so embarrassed that you faint.

The sentence is just a short sentence, “Dalem, darling…” or meaning, “Yes, I am, my darling.”

Also read: Rafael Struick has a collection of pink objects, please be careful because it means he is conveying a message like this

So, which one do you choose? Papa Shayne Pattynama’s version or Rafael Struick’s little brother?