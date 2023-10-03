Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details.

First of all, Radirgy 2 has been delayed until March 28, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, Graven is now confirmed for 2024 on Switch. Additionally, Astlibra Revision has been confirmed for November 16, 2023 for $24.99.

