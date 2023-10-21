Under the performance and production of the actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez, this week in the film premieres the film arrives on the city’s cinema billboards. Radical.

Based on a true story that happened 12 years ago, of a group of Mexican children who went from being the worst students to being the best in the country.. The story of children who faced lack by daring to use their imagination and ingenuity.

The plot takes place 12 years ago about some students from a humble primary school in Matamoros, who were evaluated as the worst in all of Mexico. Soon, Teacher Sergio Juárez transforms the reality of an entire community by teaching a new teaching method and taking the possibilities of each of the students to their maximum potential in the midst of deficiencies and adversities..

Radical It is a story of hope and overcoming, but also of harsh realities and survival. A story of how to transcend against everything, lose and win, but always try.

Directed by Christopher Zalla.

With Eugene Derbez, Daniel Hadad, Jennifer Trejo, Enoch Leano, My Fernanda Solis, Danilo Guardiola.

Mexico, 2023.

