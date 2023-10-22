In case he hadn’t achieved it with Los Dispersos in ¡Boom!, Óscar Díaz has been winning over all Pasapalabra viewers. Viewers, like you and me, but also former contestants who closely follow the evolution of the program.

This is the case of Luis de Lama, a former Pasapalabra contestant who also managed to sneak into the hearts of all of us, with some titanic duels against Pablo Díaz.

And the thing is that Óscar and Luis have coincided in a golf tournament, an event in which they were both working. They have shared just five minutes together in which they have been able to get to know each other and share the mutual respect and affection they have for each other, immortalizing the moment in photos.

Luis de Lama has shared a photo on social media posing together with a very emotional message, thanking him for his love and wishing him the best in his time at Pasapalabra. “Those of us who have been there know that it is not an easy task,” he reminds him, also congratulating him for everything he is achieving.

Óscar has been very moved by her words and, in addition to thanking her by commenting on her publication, having the “wonderful feeling” that they have known each other for a long time, he has also shared a photo together on social networks.

“Radical change on the set of Pasapalabra?” Óscar joked about the quick meeting between these two game show giants. We love seeing these photos and the love they have for each other!