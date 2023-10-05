The former Torino goalkeeper targeted in Valle d’Aosta during the Pdhae-Vogherese match: “Being insulted for the color of your skin is a shame”

“Seeing a gentleman insult a footballer because of the color of his skin is a disgrace!!!”. Former Torino goalkeeper Lys Gomis, a Senegalese footballer with Italian citizenship, reported on social media that he was targeted from the stands, with racist insults, during the Pdhae-Vogherese Serie D match, which ended 2-2. “I am proud to be black Italian and from Cuneo” and “I will always fight against discrimination”.

Since this season in the Valle d’Aosta team of Pont Donnaz Hône Arnad Evançon, the 33-year-old goalkeeper who grew up in the Torino youth team said in a post on Instagram: “I, the father of a little girl who is the result of a union of two cultures”, the Italian one and the Senegalese one, “I will fight with all my strength because we are all the same. Those who are from the south, those who are from the north, those who are black, those who are white, those who are yellow, those who are disabled. Racism is a shame and must not be seen as something stadium. Today at the end of the match everything was absurd, but I’m proud to be black Italian and from Cuneo. I don’t judge Voghera because imbeciles are everywhere” and “I thank my teammates who rallied around me”. At the Montjovet stadium (Aosta) yesterday, tempers heated up after the referee’s final whistle. Lys Gomis was sent off due to his reaction: the Aosta Valley goalkeeper, after the racist insult he had suffered, showed up in the stands with a teammate. With the intervention of other players, staff members and the police present, the situation was then brought back to calm. Born in Cuneo in 1989, Gomis has been an Italian citizen since 2012. During his career he also played for Torino and Frosinone and boasts three appearances for the Senegalese national team.