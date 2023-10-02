Actress Rachel Zegler didn’t want the role in The Hunger Games but now we know why she changed her mind.

Rachel Zegler, known for her lead role in West Side Story (2021) and for playing Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), she initially turned down an offer to join the Hunger Games universe before making a decision that would change her career.

Along with the actress there are notable stars such as Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones and Viola Davis from The Suicide Squad, who will immerse themselves in the legacy of The Hunger Games, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lawrence in the original quadrilogy. The new story is based on the latest novel by Suzanne Collins, which is set 64 years before the events of the original books and explores the early days of the famous tournament.

The director of the film has revealed details of what happened to the actress.

In a recent interview with EM, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” director Francis Lawrence revealed how Rachel Zegler came aboard the project and why she had initially turned down the role.

Lawrence emphasized that the actress was the perfect choice for the role due to her impressive combination of voice, looks, acting skills and performance. Furthermore, her outstanding performance and vocal talent in the 2021 version of West Side Story, alongside Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, supported her choice.

However, when he was offered the role, Zegler had a busy schedule due to his commitment to the upcoming Snow White remake (2024). His boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, had also been selected for a role in the film, although at the time the director knew of that connection.

It was precisely this relationship with Rivera that led Rachel Zegler to reconsider her decision. In the final weeks of filming Snow White, the interpreter contacted Francis Lawrence again to ask if the offer was still available. The answer was an enthusiastic “Yes!”, and so, at the last minute, everything aligned for the actress to join the cast of The Hunger Games prequel.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The film will be released on November 17, 2023. When the time comes we will check if this new installment is as successful as the previous 4 that raised almost 3 billion dollars in total.

