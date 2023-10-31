Francis Lawrence, director of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, reveals that Rachel Zegler improvised a nod to Katniss Everdeen for this prequel.

In a few weeks, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the movie prequel to the famous franchise based on the novels by Suzanne Collins that once again has Francis Lawrence in the direction.

Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zeglerthe film’s plot takes place decades before the events of the original film and focuses on the future president of Panem.

At that time, Coriolanus Snow He is on his quest to restore his family’s lost glory and is assigned to mentor tribute Lucy Gray Baird, a young woman from the marginalized District 12.

Although at first she finds it most insulting to have to train someone from District 12, Snow soon contemplates Lucy’s skills and effort and He starts to think that maybe he can achieve his goal..

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes features an impromptu nod to Katniss Everdeen

During an interview for Entertainment Tonight, the director Francis Lawrence has revealed that both he and Rachel Zegler They improvised their deep bowa tribute to Katniss Everdeen.

In the first film of the franchise, Katniss Everdeen takes a bow after her attempt to show off her archery skills goes unnoticed by the game’s creators, until she promptly shoots the roast pig’s apple in a rebellious and dangerous act. which ultimately benefits her.

In the trailer for Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes we see Zegler’s character take a sarcastic bow when she is called to represent District 12 in The Hunger Games, a bow that alludes to that sequence performed by Jennifer Lawrence.

“It was something I made up that day and I asked Rachel to do it, because We’re constantly looking for little Easter eggs in doing this that will get fans excited.“explains the director about the nod to Katniss.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres in movie theaters in Spain on November 17, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing the next film in the franchise?