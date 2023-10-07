The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is increasingly about the Dutch of Larry Ten Voorde, already a record holder in the qualifying stage at the Porsche Festival in Misano and therefore poleman in 1’35″043 for tonight’s night race at 8.20pm (live on the channel Sky Sport 257 and on www.carreracupitalia.it).

The 27-year-old standard bearer of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing is a boy who is standing out in the Italian paddock also for his joviality and availability combined with an appreciated attitude of not “walking two meters off the ground”, but above all for what he is showing in track since the beginning of the season that is distinguishing itself from the entire competition, which is certainly accredited and on some occasions has been able to put it in difficulty, at least on the flying lap.

Certainly not at Misano, neither last May nor today, however, despite the excited end of today’s qualifying with a lot of traffic risk. The Italian rivals who are chasing him in the standings have no intention of giving up, but it is clear that tonight’s race 1 in the setting of the Porsche Festival could become an opportunity to further extend his lead.

Perhaps even definitively, although in such an extreme sport it is always better not to rush predictions and situations. Maybe we’ll talk about it again tomorrow afternoon after race 2. In the meantime, the fact remains that several of Ten Voorde’s rivals have complained about different conditions found on the track compared to yesterday and therefore greater difficulties in adapting or adapting their car to asphalt, most likely less rubberized than yesterday (when they ran exclusively 911 GT3 Cups).

To the Dutchman, however, the concept doesn’t even pass as an idea and so his post-pole position comment with a record of “992” at Misano is almost disarmingly simple: “This is a fantastic track and I have to thank the team and Enrico Fulgenzi, who also entered the top 10. I am very happy for this double pole position (also for race 2, ed.). We pushed really hard, fought and in the end we managed to get what we wanted. The race ? I need a victory, we will push even harder, we won’t give up an inch and we will do our best.”

In short, without ever a complaint about any episode, inconvenience or condition, there is everything you need to understand the nuances of an essential but ultra-competitive and professional mentality and self-sacrifice.

And now the already two-time Supercup champion is expected to meet the under 23s of the Scholarship Program in a dedicated session scheduled right here in Misano and in which he has agreed to participate by making his history as a driver available. And maybe even some secrets…