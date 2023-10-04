After a flying start, with a goal on the first day, the Frenchman slowed down in his performance and performances in front of the net. Here are his numbers

Livia Taglioli

4 October – MILAN

Adrien Rabiot, the one who has a “different engine”, to quote Massimiliano Allegri, had started with a bang in the season of the long-awaited renewal strongly desired by the coach. Illuding the Juventus fans that the rolling start was a prelude to a season in full swing right from the start. Instead, after the goal on the first day against Udinese, the one that ended the match in the 48th minute (3-0), the Frenchman not only interrupted the feeling with the opponent’s goal, but also slowed down his pace and growth, proving to be less decisive compared to the premises inherent in a lightning start.

one goal and two assists

—

In reality, the midfielder has returned to his standard: in the first seven days of last season Rabiot had played less due to physical problems and had not yet found his way to the net. In this first glimpse Allegri deployed him seven times out of seven, without ever replacing him. And therefore the Frenchman already has 630 minutes of playing time, as well as one goal and two assists to his credit, given to Chiesa in the match against Lazio and to Milik, the decisive match against Lecce. Then taking into account that he did not carry out the summer preparation with the team, announcing in an Instagram story that in agreement with the club he would skip the American tour “for personal reasons”, and that the more physically structured players need more time to reach the best condition, it is understandable that the midfielder is not yet at the top.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

in slow motion

—

What is striking, however, is that his performances appear to be decreasing compared to a month and a half ago. If his commitment is beyond question, the contribution he manages to give to the team is much more quantitative than qualitative, and very little significant in the attack zone: few dangerous insertions, rare also the conclusions towards the opponent’s goal: only 12 so far, including 3 from outside the area. A decidedly insufficient partial for a player who reached double figures last season, scoring 11 goals, as well as six assists, his record since wearing the black and white shirt, i.e. since 2019-20. The alternative? He would be in the squad, and it’s Miretti. But the Frenchman’s return to his best form also involves training on the pitch, and therefore Allegri, at least so far, has preferred patience to changing gear.

October 4 – 09:27

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED