Without Danilo and Alex Sandro, armband on the Frenchman. Who has played every minute of the season so far, the most used by Allegri. In search of a return to the goal discovered last year, and last celebrated in August, a new extension until 2026 is on the table

Captain Danilo is missing, and will still be missing for another couple of weeks. Vice-captain Alex Sandro has been missing for a couple of months now. Adrien Rabiot will wear the Juventus armband against Milan, and most likely not only against the Devil: since the start of the match at San Siro it will be the first time for the French midfielder in his fifth year in black and white. In the wake of a hierarchy declared in the summer directly by Mister Allegri: “When Alex doesn’t play it will be Adrien’s turn, because it is right that he rises in the hierarchy.”

Rabiot has so far been the only one who has never left the pitch for even a minute this year together with Danilo, who however now with the injury will leave the Frenchman alone in the ranking of those most used by Allegri. To the dressing room responsibilities, with this role of captain certifying his leadership, and to those player techniques that cannot be renounced, there are also those tactics: “the Duke” is increasingly untouchable, because Pogba’s long-term losses and Fagioli – with the transfer market still more than two months away – make him Juve’s only certainty in the middle of the pitch in a moment of emptiness in which Allegri is looking for someone capable of taking a step forward.

Rabiot’s characteristics offer the possibility, already explored in the past, of using him not only as an attacking midfielder in the 3-5-2 but also as an interior midfielder in an “even” midfield in the event of a transition to 4-4-2, a system in which, however, last week he played as a left-footed winger for the national team. Allegri prefers to use him as a scorer capable of cutting the field vertically and arriving in the area, with the ball at his feet and beyond, to materialize that goal instinct that the Livorno coach has seen more than many others, making him a man with 11 goals scored the last season. This year they are stuck at one, the 3-0 on the first day in Udine on 20 August, plus an assist to Chiesa against Lazio and one to Milik for the goal in the match against Lecce: good numbers too, but beyond the figures is the test of the eye to say that the Rabiot of last season has yet to be seen.

RENEWAL

He remained in Juventus last summer quite surprisingly compared to the market logic developed in previous years, which would have wanted him to fly elsewhere on a free transfer after his successful season, perhaps to continue playing in the Champions League that Juventus did not this year dispute, what binds him to the Lady is not only a relationship with the environment which has become increasingly solid even with his maturation but indisputably first and foremost the affinity with Allegri’s technical project. To the point that we have already begun to talk openly about the negotiation to go beyond the one-year bridge renewal just signed, expiring in June, to try to make it a fixed point with a view to 2026, therefore with a horizon of two more seasons . With an open dialogue with the mother-agent Veronique ready to take off and materialize in more active meetings without waiting for the end of the season, as early as this autumn.

