A simple, easy and tasty recipe. Once you have the mash ready, you will only have to impregnate the rabbit and let it cook alone in the oven.

Ingredients for 4 people

1 rabbit2 sweet potatoes1 tablespoon dried oregano1-2 tablespoons Dijon mustard1 clove garlicFine and coarse saltExtra virgin olive oilParsley Ingredients Rabbit with baked sweet potato | antenna3.com

Elaboration

To begin, make the mash with the garlic, mustard, oregano and a pinch of salt.

Prepare the mash | antenna3.com

Place the rabbit on a baking tray and coat it with the batter. Peel and cut the sweet potato into slices and add them to the oven tray. Add a pinch of salt and a drizzle of oil over the rabbit and sweet potato.

Put the rabbit on a baking tray | antenna3.com

With the oven preheated to 200º, put the tray in and bake for about 25-30 minutes, but after 10 minutes turn the rabbit over. It serves.