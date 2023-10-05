Do you want to arrive at the fair prepared? Here is the article you need to read! We have collected all the essential information to be aware visitors of EICMA 2023. Are you ready? Here are the answers to the FAQs on the longest running motorcycle fair in the world!

October 5, 2023

This year the‘International Cycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (Yes, EICMA it means exactly this) turns 80! And this makes it the longest-running fair in the world in the motorcycle sector and very probably also one of the longest-running ever. Even if the years pass, however, it always remains a new and unmissable event not only for those involved in the sector but also and above all for the many enthusiasts who come to the Milan exhibition center from all over the country and beyond. This is because at EICMA we can see live for the first time the innovations that we will be driving from the following year, of course. But one of the great attractions of EICMA is that it has become a gigantic aggregation point not only for the industry, but also for the public, for the enthusiasts who can meet, spend a day together, do what we increasingly define as community, referring however only to the virtual world. So let’s take a look at the fundamental information you need to know about the 2023 edition, whether you’re an aficionado of the event or whether it’s your first time at EICMA. Here’s everything you need to know!

How much does the ticket cost and where can you buy it?



First the ticket. The cost has remained unchanged and is 19 euros and you can purchase it in advance on the website www.eicma.it in a completely safe way. This also allows you to speed up entry operations. THE children from 0 to 3 years old enter free and those from 4 to 13 years they pay 12 euro but you need to buy online. THE visitors with disabilities and their companion have free access by presenting their disability card or equivalent certificate at the reception. For the groups the price is 14 euros (schools, motorcycle associations, motorcycle clubs. Min. 20 pax Max. 70 pax exclusively online). By order of the Milan Fair, it is not permitted to enter with our four-legged friends.

Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance, but we advise you to do so online to streamline operations and arrive already prepared. Also because it will be inevitable to queue at the turnstiles especially during opening hours as there is also a queue security control with metal detectors as happens at the airport.

What are the days and times of the event?



Open to the public:

Thursday 9 November 2023 from 9.30 to 18.30

Friday 10 November 2023 from 9.30 to 18.30

Saturday 11 November 2023 from 9.30 to 18.30

Sunday 12 November 2023 from 9.30 to 18.30

Operators opening:

Wednesday 8 November 2023 from 8.30 to 18.30

Press Opening:

Tuesday 7 November 2023 from 8.30 to 18.30

Wednesday 8 November 2023 from 8.30 to 18.30

Exhibitors can enter 1 hour before opening time and leave half an hour after closing time.

How many pavilions are there?



This year EICMA returns to occupy eight pavilions and I’m all those towards the EAST Gate Therefore 9, 11, 13 and 15 on the SOUTH side and 14, 18, 22 and 24 on the NORTH side. The MotoLive area is located on the external side of pavilions 14 and 18 as shown in the map:

The EICMA 2023 map

How do I reach the Rho fair? And where do I park?



The simplest method is to arrive by subway with the Red Line towards Rho Fiera. The stop is Rho Fiera, easy right? Upon exiting the subway you will find yourself at the entrance to the Porta OVEST. We always enter at the same point if we arrive by train. In this case, however, you need to pay a little attention to the train you take because despite being on the Milan – Turin line, not all trains stop at the Rho Fiera station and some only stop at the Rho station. It therefore becomes essential to pay attention.

Obviously we can go to EICMA by motorbike or car and in these cases the important information concerns parking. For motorbikes, as usual, Eicma offers a free covered parking service and it is PM1 at the West Gate of the exhibition center. We recommend parking your motorbike here and not on the pavements to avoid the risk of fines as well as to have the motorbike covered. For cars, the relevant car parks are P1, PM1, PM2, P2, P3, P4, P5.

What are the thematic areas this year?



As we have already had the opportunity to tell you, this year there will be particular attention on the topic of urban mobility but not only. There is it ESports Arena a space entirely dedicated to the world of electronic sports and motorsport video games, which will host a rich schedule of initiatives, including the finals of the online motocross championship. Then there is the area of test ride e-bikeil EICMA EFFECT photo set – where EICMA photographers will immortalize you for free – the Temporary Bikers Shop where to buy accessories, clothing, helmets, components and equipment. The outdoor area is unmissable MotoLive with live shows, motorcycle test rides, music, entertainment, performances by stuntmen, titled races on the motocross track set up for the occasion, Freestyle and Acrobatic Trial runs.

Freestyle MX moment at EICMA 2022

Where do you eat at EICMA?



There are those who, to save money or for convenience or sometimes out of tradition, prefer to bring a packed lunch, what in Milan is known as a schiscetta. But for those who want to integrate it and for everyone else, at the Fair you can now find everything and more with a rich offer that goes from street food more varied with classic burgers and sandwiches with porchetta or hot dogs up to self-service restaurants where you can dine calmly. To you the choice! But a piece of advice: be smart about the timetable to avoid queues! Various food stands as well as the usual bars are located inside the pavilions, while along Corso Italia which divides the exhibition center in two and between pavilions 18 – 22 and 11 – 13 there are street food and restaurants.

What are the houses present?



This year almost all the motorcycle manufacturers in the world will be there, from Aprilia to Yamaha passing naturally through Benelli, Ducati, Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, MV Agusta, Triumph and all those that come to mind. There are 1700 brands present and it is possible to consult an interactive exhibitor list that allows us to identify the brand we are looking for. Among the big names we note the defection of BMW Motorrad which is not participating again this year and the return of KTM and Husqvarna.