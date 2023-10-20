The CD is put in the player in the Zwolle record store Plato at around 11 p.m. It can only be listened to. It may only be sold after twelve o’clock. Even though it has been 18 years since the new album was released, there are few people who are really focused on the music. It is especially busy and pleasant. The record store has even hired a tap and the beers are flowing freely. Some fans feel guilty: “It’s actually sacrilege to talk through the music. But when we take the record home with us, we’re going to more than make up for it.”