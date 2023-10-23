We probably don’t have to tell you anymore, but the automotive sector has gone through a turbulent time. For example, a shortage of electronic components arose on the sidelines of the corona pandemic, and the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine added to this. As a result, production planning in all kinds of car factories was disrupted or the lines even came to a complete standstill, which caused significant delays in the delivery of new cars. This in turn led to a rush on young second-hand cars in particular, which could suddenly change hands for considerably more money, making it the ideal time for no one to buy a car in recent years.

However, the market has now calmed down again — except for a good dose of inflation, of course. For example, we see that registrations of new cars have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, while a slight decline in average prices has even been observed on the second-hand market. So that opens the door to an age-old question:

Do you prefer to buy your next car brand new, or second hand?