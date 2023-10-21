In the last two months, Fabio Quartararo has launched direct blows towards Yamaha’s top management, who no longer know where to hide. In Australia, where the bikes of the brand of the three tuning forks were once again at the rear (Franco Morbidelli finished 37 seconds behind the winner Johann Zarco), El Diablo took a step further, recognizing that Yamaha will need much more time than what he has to win again. His desperation is such that he would be satisfied with little, limiting himself to noting that the 2024 M1 is finally a step forward compared to this year’s bike.

“We need 15 winters to reach Ducati’s level. But the goal is not to reach Ducati, but rather to get closer to them. Every year we take a step forward in one sector, but we take two steps back in others”, summarized the French on Saturday, after a thousand and one laps on the set-up of a bike that hasn’t gone well at any point this weekend so far.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

“The chassis we had a few years ago was magical and allowed us to do what we wanted, even if we were slow on the straight. The bike was slow, but it turned very well. Now it’s slow and doesn’t turn at all”, continued the champion world 2021, which considers the world championship feat virtually impossible given the current state of affairs. “It’s clear that I want to fight to win the world championship, but we have to be realistic and think that next year we won’t fight for the title. What I want is to have more opportunities to fight for victories and podiums,” said the Nice native.

Quartararo’s current contract with Yamaha expires at the end of 2024, a circumstance which he shares with the other world champions and riders on the grid. Fabio himself first stated that the test after the San Marino Grand Prix would be crucial in starting to decide which colors he would wear in 2025. Since the first version of the M1 tested at Misano proved to be a little lacking, the Frenchman postpones his decision until next season.

“If I see a clear improvement, this could be enough to make me stay. But I have to see it and I have to see how much Yamaha wants to win. For next year and for the future I want a positive project,” added Quartararo.

Read also: