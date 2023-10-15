The fight for the world championship is becoming more and more intense, Jorge Martin made a mistake when he had everything in hand and it was Pecco Bagnaia who took advantage of it, triumphing and regaining the top of the rankings. However, this did not overshadow the amazing race of Fabio Quartararo, who in Mandalika returned to being the El Diablo we have always known.

The Frenchman concluded the Indonesian Grand Prix by climbing onto the podium and coming close to winning in the final corners. The victory only touched her, but the third place just 4 tenths behind the winner Bagnaia is an important injection of confidence: “The times were very good. In the end I could have gone a bit faster, but when you’re behind someone you always struggle to overtake.”

“It’s a bit frustrating, but I’m also very happy, because I think that at one point in the race I was three and a half seconds behind Pecco, but I finished very close to him. I’m also happy because when we have the opportunity to get a podium, we’re always there. So I’m very happy”, comments the Yamaha rider who continues to suffer from the usual problem but this time manages to stem it with a great result.

In a race where the tires were more crucial than usual, the Niçois managed to take advantage of the new casing brought by Michelin, engaging in a battle at the end with Maverick Vinales, who was trailed by the same handicap as always with his M1: ” Here we have a carcass that is different from all the other races. It is softer and last year it was even softer, this is an advantage for us. For me it was a bit of the key point of this weekend. On the reconnaissance lap I was struggling to warm up the tire on the right and I made it spin. I was very happy to have found all these small points to be able to fight for the podium.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I was struggling a lot on the left, so I didn’t have the engine to try at Turn 1, I went out much faster than him at the last corner,” declares Quartararo, describing the duel with the Aprilia rider. “Then in number 13 I was picking up much more corner speed than him, but on the right he had a tire quite similar to me, but with more power. It was difficult to feel anything. Now it’s our problem, we lack a lot of power to be able to try to overtake. The only overtaking I made in the race was the one on Aleix, who had a really destroyed tire.”

Despite the difficulties, Quartararo leaves Indonesia with a smile. Today’s podium also helps him show how much his driving skills have made the difference. Not that there was any need, but the race contested by the 2021 world champion demonstrates how much he was able to drive over the problems: “It’s a shame not to have had the same tires as last year, this would have been a small disadvantage for the others. But I’m happy, because today I saw how I was riding and I’m happy to have finished in this position.”

