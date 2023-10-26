In one of the most relevant operations of the season, Alex Rins has trained with Yamaha to become the official rider of the three tuning forks brand for the next MotoGP season, sharing the garage with Fabio Quartararo.

The Team LCR driver plans to test the M1 in the test after the final round of the calendar in Valencia. However, everything will depend on the evolution of his right leg, which on Thursday had to be operated on for the third time in the last four months. It seems that the latest reports have highlighted a small hernia in the tibia fractured in the accident at Mugello in June, which required two operations and kept him out of racing for seven Grands Prix.

“First of all, health is more important than the bike. So I wish him to return with a 100% recovery of his leg. I don’t know how serious the operation is, but returning early is never a good deal. We saw this with Marc Márquez and with him. The fact that Alex will not be present at the Valencia tests, I don’t think it will change anything, neither for him nor for us. The important thing is that he comes back recovered”, warned the Frenchman, who on several occasions appeared happy with Rins’ arrival.

Quartararo no longer knows what to answer when asked to set a goal for the weekend. Five days ago, in Australia, both he and his brand hit rock bottom. El Diablo crossed the finish line in 14th position, 21 seconds behind the winner Johann Zarco, while Morbidelli placed 17th, almost 38 seconds behind the Pramac rider.

In view of the Thai Grand Prix, the #20 hopes to once again be a protagonist on a track of which he has indelible memories. There, in 2019, he was the protagonist of a head-to-head with Marc Márquez for the victory, which was ultimately won by the Honda rider; a triumph that allowed him to celebrate his sixth title in the premier class.

“We alternate positive weekends with negative weekends. A good result would be nice here. I’ll try to have positive thoughts. The goal is to get into Q2 from Friday, which would be a big step forward for us. Every time we started from the top three files, we have always achieved good results,” said the world champion from two years ago, confident that the softer rear tire that Michelin brought to Buriram will not be a problem for Yamaha.

