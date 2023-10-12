Once the last race held two weeks ago in Japan ended and he finished in tenth position, Fabio Quartararo did not return to Europe and remained in Asia. There he rested, preparing himself physically for the ride that awaits him: six races in seven weeks, before the World Championship ends in Valencia.

After weeks of speculation, Marc Marquez’s farewell to Honda was finally made official, with whom he agreed to terminate the contract that bound them until the end of 2024. On the occasion of the Indonesian Grand Prix, the arrival of the rider from Cervera in Gresini and next year he will race with a Ducati, most likely the one from the previous year.

Fabio Quartararo is also not going through his best moment with Yamaha, he is tenth in the general classification and has only two podiums. Inevitably, he was asked what he thought of the giant operation implemented in MotoGP. According to the Frenchman, the Maquez-Ducati combination will work from the first moment and with total safety it will alter the panorama of recent years in MotoGP.

“With the Ducati Marc will complicate our life a lot. To everyone. because he has been the reference for the last ten years and he will be on a very competitive bike,” he declared on Thursday in Mandalika, where the first race of the first triple (Indonesia, Australia and Thailand) will take place this weekend.

Despite not having won last year and having shown himself to be very harsh on Yamaha in recent times, the Nice native does not seem to be so fed up as to force his farewell to the Iwata manufacturer before the contract expires at the end of 2024, just as he has Marquez did with Honda: “I prefer to stay calm, what Marc did doesn’t cross my mind now.”

On the weekend, this is the first time in a long time that El Diablo is a contender for the podium, the reason being none other than the entry into the scene of a harder carcass introduced by Michelin, which is used on track very specific, like India or Buriram, where the commitment is very high.

“The carcass we will use here is much harder, I wouldn’t say this is an advantage for the others, but it certainly won’t be so advantageous for the Ducatis,” reflected the Yamaha rider. “I hope I can fight for the podium. With this tire it will be more complicated to apply all the power and bring it to the ground, and this should have an important effect,” concluded the 2021 world champion.

