Fabio Quartararo secured the Top 10 in Free Practice 2 of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix which will be held this weekend in Mandalika. The Yamaha Factory Racing team rider achieved the tenth time, seven and a half tenths behind the best time set by Aleix Espargaro on the Aprila of 1’30″474.

The French talent is the only Yamaha rider in the top 10 and, at the end of the first day on the track in Mandalika, he said he was happy with the work done today despite having paid almost 8 tenths of a second behind the best.

What made him particularly happy were the fast laps made in the last part of Free Practice 2, when he managed to obtain interesting times although he was slowed down by the display of two red flags due to the crashes of first Jack Miller and then Joan Mir.

“Today was a positive day, especially in the afternoon,” said the 2021 MotoGP world champion. “I did excellent laps, especially in the time attack. I was slowed down by a couple of yellow flags, but in fact the laps were good. So, all in all, it was a positive day. We hope to improve a little tomorrow. more”.

Quartararo, somewhat surprisingly, stated that he was amazed by the presence of the new rear tires, made with a harder carcass by Michelin. This, yesterday, led him to regret the choice made by the French manufacturer.

“Yesterday I didn’t know that the tires were different. The carcass of the rear tire is harder and this factor made me feel a little disappointed. We know well that with slightly softer constructions we generally go better. But in the end It wasn’t that bad.”

Quartararo also explained why he was displeased: not due to a question of worsening behavior on the part of Yamaha, but because with a softer carcass the opponents often proved to be less distant.

“With all the tires our bike goes the same, the behavior doesn’t change. Let’s say that with harder tires the others go faster. But for us it’s exactly the same. With the slightly softer ones perhaps the others go slower. others”.

To conclude, the Frenchman from Yamaha has already got his hands full ahead of tomorrow. In the Sprints the M1s struggled and therefore it will be difficult to obtain a significant result. It could go better, however, in the Sunday race.

“Tomorrow will be the first time for everyone in a Sprint in Mandalika, but for us it will be difficult. In the Sprint we often go worse than in the Sunday race, so I expect the situation to be the same here too”.

