Although the usual and traditional time for MotoGP races on Sundays is 2pm, promoters often pressure organizers to delay the start of races, so that fans have more time to get to the circuits and spend the day starting the action on the track a little later.

This often led to scheduling the highlight of the day, the MotoGP race, for 3pm, which backfired at Motegi, as by then it started raining and the daylight was dwindling, so that the race could not restart after the first red flag.

“It was a disaster. Firstly, I can’t understand why, when there is a risk of these conditions, the race is scheduled for three in the afternoon, when it gets dark at five. It seems impossible to understand,” he said. declared Fabio Quartararo.

Aside from the problems related to the weekend’s programme, the French Yamaha rider, who failed to qualify for Q2, started far behind and with little chance of fighting for victory. So, when it started raining and all the riders came back to change bikes, he stayed out for another lap to see if the rain would stop and luck would smile on him.

“I tried to stay on the track for another lap with the slick tyres, but it didn’t work. I tried and the feeling in the wet wasn’t bad,” he explained.

At the end of the race, the Frenchman ranked 11th, even though he felt he had the potential to do better. “If I had rejoined like the rest of the group, I would have gained a few positions, but I would never have finished higher than seventh place,” concluded the Frenchman.

Read also:

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images