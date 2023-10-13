The decision taken in the morning by coach Nunziata. Yesterday goal in a friendly for the center forward of Bari, owned by Milan

Pietro Scognamiglio

13 October – MILAN

There is another case, in these eventful blue days. Marco Nasti, Bari striker (on loan from Milan), has been excluded from the U21 squad for “disciplinary reasons”. The decision – as communicated by the FIGC – was taken by coach Carmine Nunziata, following an argument with a teammate. Nasti will therefore leave the meeting today, returning to the disposal of his club.

the training

—

Yesterday the Italians, stationed in Tirrenia, faced Daniele Francheschini’s Italy U18 in a joint training session over three 30′ halves. Test which gave the opportunity to see all the available players at work. The U21s won 5-0 and Nasti – who did not start in the starting 11 – scored the fourth goal in the second half (the others from Miretti, Casadei, Oristanio and Sebastiano Esposito). The attacker will therefore not be available on Tuesday in Bolzano, when the match against Norway will give away the three points in the European qualifying round. Nasti had scored his first goal with the U21s in the recent victory in Turkey on 12 September and would have been a serious candidate for a starting shirt, also thanks to Lorenzo Colombo’s injury (who had to leave the rally). While waiting to understand the details of what happened, today’s program remains confirmed in Tirrenia: the press conference in Oristanio is scheduled, with afternoon training at 4.20pm.

October 13 – 12.39pm

