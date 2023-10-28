The game is about to go on sale and to warm up the engines they have published a new video.

Quantum Error immerses you in a cinematic story

At the end of July Quantum Error made the news for the PS4 version being cancelled. The studio in charge of developing said game, TeamKill Media, decided to make this difficult decision in order to avoid a major downgrade. Let us remember that the game It has been developed with Unreal Engine 5 and it is very demanding at the hardware level. Bringing the game to PS4 required making changes to models, lighting, and more. This was going to have a negative influence by offering a very different experience that was not going to be compared to the PS5 version.

Quantum Error is coming, in fact, It goes on sale on November 3 for PS5. By the way, the game It will also come to PC and Xbox Series X|S, but these versions still have no release date. On a graphical level it is a title that promises a lot, we will see if it finally lives up to what was expected, especially in terms of performance. And, speaking of graphics, say that it has Global Illumination, a technology that provides more realistic shadows, reflections and lighting in dark environments.

Much more than a shooting game

TeamKill Media has published the launch trailer for Quantum Error to remind us that it will be released in the middle of next week. In the trailer you can see that It has impressive graphics and lots of action. Regarding the latter, we are talking about a first and third person shooting game that is based on a cinematographic story.

Throughout the game you have to explore and descend into the depths of a high-tech facility. Interstellar journeys, enemies of all kinds and bosses that will put your skills to the test await you. As you progress through the story you will meet a series of characters that will make you question everyone’s motives until the last moment.

Amount of Error Take advantage of certain PS5 features to improve immersion. For example, it makes use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers so that you feel the tension of tools and weapons. It also uses the DualSense microphone to deliver breaths during CPR.

