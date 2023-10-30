TeamKill Media confirms great news about its new release, Quantum Error, which arrives this Friday, November 3 on PlayStation 5.

It must be admitted that science fiction and horror are genres that go together very well. Notorious examples such as Alien or Dead Space demonstrate this, with unknown applicants who want to stand out in a competitive market. One of them is Amount of Error.

This horror shooter was announced as one of the first PS5 games. However, TeamKill Media had to delay the launch again and again, due to various development difficulties.

They canceled the PS4 version, and opted for a multiplatform release (also on Xbox Series X|S and PC). Of course, Quantum Error will be PlayStation time exclusive this year.

And, what’s more, it will be released at the best possible time, a few days after Halloween. Do you remember that in Dead Space the protagonist was an engineer? Well here we control a space fire squads.

Something will go wrong at the Monad Quantum Research Center, with small touches that are also reminiscent of the DOOM saga, which the game describes as ”cosmic horror”.

Cosmic profitability for Halloween

Although its release will occur on Friday of this week, Quantum Error has a big surprise in store for horror lovers.

If you pre-order the game on PS5, You can start playing tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31thanks to early access confirmed by TeamKill Media.

It is more than enough reason to go for Quantum Error, a title that promises to chill our blood this Halloween, and that certainly has many arguments (from the technical, with Unreal Engine 5, to the playable) to achieve it.

TeamKill Media has issued a statement, thanking the players for their support and confirming great news that no one expected.

Quantum Error, which has not yet been released for sale, it is already profitable. That is has covered its entire budget (not only development costs, but also marketing campaign, publication costs and other aspects).

And all thanks to reservations in digital format, since there have not even been physical reserves. The furor over Quantum Error on the PS Store is one of TeamKill Media’s greatest joys in its history.

”We want to give everyone who has pre-ordered Quantum Error the biggest thank you and a big hug! Tonight we have made back the budget we allocated to the game during its development time in digital pre-orders only! You are all the best and we can’t wait for you to play Quantum Error!”

It is a tremendous achievement, considering that Quantum Error It does NOT belong to a consecrated IPand that also comes in a year as competitive as this one.

Quantum Error, the new contender to crown the genre of terror y Science fiction, arrives next Friday, November 3 on PS5. As for the Xbox and PC versions, a launch is expected for next year, yet to be finalized.