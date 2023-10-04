TeamKill Media has released the official gameplay trailer for the horror shooter Amount of Error. We remind you that the versions for PC and Xbox Series X/S are in developmentbut they haven’t yet release dates, with the Xbox Series S version currently in an “unacceptable” state, according to the developer. Recently, immersive features for PS5 were shown. Find the gameplay trailer below.

Developed on Unreal Engine 5Quantum Error supports technologies such as Nanite e Soundscape offering impressive shadows and lighting with its global illumination. Below is an overview of the game via the official website:

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility – 30 miles off the coast of CA – is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and placing it in a complete containment lockdown, a distress call for mutual aid is sent to the Garboa Fire Department in San Francisco, CA. The Sturgis Fire Chief responds to the call and sends you, Captain Jacob Thomas, your partner Shane Costa, and a helicopter crew to the Monad facility. Your mission is simple: save as many lives as possible from the burning compound and get out. However, what begins as a rescue mission quickly descends into darkness when you arrive to find that things are not as they seem.

Amount of Error is scheduled for November 3rd on PS5. Continue to follow us for more information.