The French defender put in yet another convincing performance against Benfica and excited the Meazza crowd as he had begun to do off the pitch even before landing in Milan

Benji the Inter fan. After all, he chose this nickname himself: he had published it in a story on Instagram before landing in Milan, arriving from Munich after a long back and forth between his current team, Inter, and his former manager – Thomas Tuchel – who didn’t want to let him leave without finding a quality replacement.