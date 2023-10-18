In January 2023, Google made a notable announcement: Android would support the RISC-V architecture. This Open Source technology has gained interest in recent years, but until now it had been relegated to the background. That seems like it’s going to change very soon.

Qualcomm bets on RISC-V. The firm has now announced that it will develop a “Snapdragon Wear” platform based on the Open Source RISC-V architecture. According to those responsible, its long collaboration with Google will now result in a family of RISC-V chips for Wear OS devices.

RISC-V clock in sight. The Wear OS operating system, based on Android, has been used almost exclusively in smart watches. That suggests a RISC-V smartwatch with Wear OS as the first protagonist of this project. Qualcomm assures that these solutions will be marketed globally, although there are no estimated dates for this potential product.

Threat to ARM. RISC-V has long been a promising alternative to ARM’s absolute dominance in mobile devices. Unlike the latter, the RISC-V architecture is Open Source, which makes it cheaper and also more flexible than its competitor. If companies want to design their own RISC-V chips, they don’t have to pay royalties like they do with ARM.

ARM grows dwarfs. The British company has been rocked by growing problems for some time. Softbank tried to sell it to NVIDIA but that operation was vetoed by regulators. Among these events we learned about the grotesque situation of its Chinese division, and the situation with its partners is delicate: in fact, a few months ago it sued Qualcomm after the latter’s acquisition of Nuvia. Which by the way, he countersued.

RISC-V as an ace in the hole for the trade war. There is another disturbing element of this soap opera: the trade war between the US and China has caused ARM to become another weapon to limit Chinese technological capacity and development. In China they have been working on RISC-V chips for a long time, but in the US they are also trying to put obstacles in the way of those efforts.

Many challenges ahead. The news is notable, but we better be patient with this project. First of all, because RISC-V designs are still far from being able to compare with ARM’s in performance and efficiency. Secondly, because there is also a lot of work to be done so that Android is fully compatible with RISC-V and runs as well as it does on ARM. This Qualcomm announcement and the previous one from Google are undoubtedly an excellent declaration of intent.

Imagen | Qualcomm

In Xataka | Tripping China in the chip industry is a double-edged sword. The West is paying for it