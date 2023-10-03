A few weeks ago we shared with you that Quake II Remastered It could already have a date for Nintendo Switch. After its listing a few months ago, it was then launched by surprise.

Quake II Remastered

We already have it available in the eShop for €9.99. We can get it with the Call of the Machine expansion plus original Mission Packs, free Quake II 64, online and local multiplayer and more features. Its physical editions were also detailed.

Well, now it seems that we have a new patch available in the game. Update 1 includes a number of practical improvements, balance changes, and fixes for important issues. Thank you very much for the valuable contributions you have made after the launch!

PRACTICAL IMPROVEMENTS

All platforms

Overall gameplay

Added controller vibration effects for when taking damage. The Always Run option in the Input Options menu has been re-enabled, with separate options for the controller and keyboard. The save and load menus now indicate which campaign each save belongs to. Inputs for the Compass, Drop CLB Tech, and Use Hook actions can now be customized from the Input Options menu. The Underwater Teleport option can now be enabled or disabled in the Game Options menu. The amount of time in which input does not work after removing the weapon or wheel from the inventory has been increased to prevent incorrect vision inputs or accidental deselection of weapons and items. Turning off Camera Shake in the Game Options menu now results in less head swaying. Added missing tank animation. Improved compass navigation of targets at various locations in Quake II, The Reckoning, Ground Zero, and Quake II 64. Skipping a cutscene now involves pressing the key or action button, not any. One more chain segment has been added to the plasma beam and grappling hook at higher FOV levels. Cases of losing momentum when climbing stairs have been improved. Choking now uses the correct sounds for the selected model.

Multiplayer

Quick saves and manual saves can now be loaded in online co-op without having to go out to the lobby. Chat with bots can now be disabled from the Multiplayer Options menu. Match Browser filters have been added and can now be sorted by ping in the Multiplayer/Online/Join Game menu. The maximum number of games visible in the Multiplayer/Online/Join Game menu has been increased from 20 to 50. Servers that are full no longer appear in the match list in the Multiplayer/Online/Join Game menu. Changes to the Quake II 64 physics system have been disabled when playing Quake II 64 multiplayer maps. Maximum spawn distance has been enabled by default in competitive game modes. Auto-joining of teams has been enabled by default. in team game modes. Default kill limit increased to 30. Many cvars now accept cheats, meaning the host cannot use them when they are disabled. Q2CTF2 (Stronghold Opposition) and Q2CTF3 (The Smelter) have been updated to better reflect the original versions of these Capture the Flag maps.

PC y Xbox

Now you can play on LAN with PC and Xbox at the same time.

PC

The maximum FPS limit is now 1000 to prevent anomalies at higher values. The saved game directory has been prioritized over the installation directory when the base path is changed.

CHANGES IN BALANCE

All platforms

Overall gameplay

Railgun damage increased from 100 to 125. Monsters will no longer dodge shots coming from the flank or behind. The slime and lava traps in The Slimy Place and The Frag Pipe can no longer be avoided. Turrets no longer deal extra damage when firing blindly. Destroyed brains with open chests are now counted as casualties. Monsters will no longer open nearby doors upon spawning. Repair robots will override healing when in pain. Berserker: The Berserker’s attack can now be dodged by jumping when it occurs. Added a visual indicator to let you know when the Berserker jump is charging. Added an extra 100ms delay for the Berserker to jump once fully charged. The damage of his smash attack has been reduced.

Multiplayer

Stair sounds have been removed from multiplayer for balance reasons.

CORRECTIONS

All platforms

Overall gameplay

The vision cone size of monsters waiting in ambush has been reduced to prevent traps from being accidentally triggered. The energy shield is no longer reactivated after collecting ammo if it was manually deactivated. Power-ups will no longer leave a ghostly version of themselves when a player dies. Fixed a crash issue that occurred when a soldier attempted to perform an aimless running attack.

What is your opinion? Will you be picking up Quake II Remastered on Nintendo Switch? Don’t hesitate to leave us your opinion below! We read you carefully in the comments.

Via.