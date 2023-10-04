The improved version of Quake IIwith the update released today, implements further innovations within it, as well as work balance fixes and additional bugs. Since this is the first update, the vibration of the pad when taking damage has been added to the console, as well as a specific save menu based on the campaign being played.

Here are the issues resolved on both PC and console:

Reduced the size of the cone of vision on monsters waiting for an ambush to address some cases of accidental trap activation. The energy shield no longer reactivates after collecting ammo if it was manually deactivated.

Power-ups no longer leave a ghost trail after a player’s death and fixed a crash when a soldier tried to use a dashing attack on anyone. For details on the new update, here is the link.

Previous article

Forgive Me Father 2 arriverà a breve in Early Access